Dillon Danis responds to Lena The Plug after YouTuber tweets in support of Nina Agdal

As the countdown to the intense showdown between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul continues, the clash of words has escalated to new heights. The boxing match, scheduled for October 14th in Manchester, has piqued the interest of fight enthusiasts and triggered a fiery personal feud that's playing out prominently across social media platforms.

Amidst all this, the impending nuptials of Logan Paul and model Nina Agdal have become a prime target for Danis' unconventional tactics. Seizing the opportunity to get under Paul's skin, Danis has bombarded social media with pictures of Agdal alongside her past partners to provoke a reaction from Paul.

However, Danis' controversial approach hasn't gone unnoticed. Public figures like Corinna Kopf and Lena The Plug have joined the chorus of disapproval against his tactics. Kopf used her social media presence to express her dismay at Danis' tactics, denouncing his actions as unwarranted harassment of a woman. Echoing similar sentiments, Lena The Plug called out Danis' behavior and wrote:

"you’re pathetic. leave her alone."

True to his confrontational style, Danis swiftly responded to Lena The Plug's criticism. In a concise yet pointed tweet, 'El Jefe' fired back:

"Girls gotta stick together I guess, if their legs can’t."

Logan Paul responds to Dillon Danis' social media against his fiancé Nina Agdal

Logan Paul recently addressed Dillon Danis' derogatory tweets. Surprisingly, Paul has maintained a composed demeanor throughout the ordeal. In a recent appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast, Paul delved into the matter and shed light on his perspective.

Paul reassured fans that Danis' attempts to disrupt their relationship have had no impact. He emphasized the openness and transparency that exist between him and Agdal, both being public figures. With Agdal having experienced fame for over a decade, Paul understands the dynamics of her past relationships and the public eye:

"Why would there be stress between us? Me and Nina are so open with each other. I knew she had long-term relationships her whole life. She has been famous for her entire adult life, and I know what kind of person she is. She knows what kind of person I am" Paul explained.

Drawing from his own experiences as an internet personality, Paul revealed that he's no stranger to hate and online criticism. He mentioned his past controversies, including the infamous Japan video that garnered widespread negative attention.

Paul confidently stated:

"At one point I was the most hated person on the planet. I've heard it all, I've seen it all. I'm numb to it. I know who I am. I know who my girl is. I know we love each other. Some internet troll posing as a fighter is not going to get between us."

