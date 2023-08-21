How is Corinna Kopf related to Logan Paul? YouTuber and OF model gets into Twitter war with Dillon Danis over Nina Agdal controversy

Social media personality Corinna Kopf recently came out in defense of Logan Paul. In a calculated move to rattle Paul, Bellator welterweight contender Dillon Danis has strategically launched a series of attacks on X (formerly known as Twitter) targeting none other than Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal.

According to Danis, he aims to achieve a psychological advantage, undermining Paul's composure in the lead-up to their boxing showdown scheduled for October 14. The pair will lock horns at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England.

Dillon Danis has launched a barrage of personal attacks and insults directed at Nina Agdal, specifically targeting her past romantic involvements, including her highly publicized relationship with Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio.

This viral onslaught strategically aims to tarnish Agdal's reputation by painting her in an unfavorable light. The result of Danis's relentless assault has influenced a narrative suggesting that Logan Paul should reconsider his engagement.

While Logan Paul hasn't yet publicly commented on Danis' attack, the WWE star's ex-girlfriend Corinna Kopf has come out in defense of the couple and lambasted Dillon Danis. She took to Twitter and wrote:

"I can’t be the only one who thinks Dillon Danis is corny as fu*k for harassing the fu*k out of a woman for absolutely no reason. Talk sh*t to the person you’re fighting, not his fiancé. Also someone tell him to stop sending and unsending messages to me and my friends, you look soo desperate my guy."

Needless to say, Kopf's tweet ignited a response from Danis, and a heated verbal fencing on Twitter ensued. 'El Jefe' mocked Kopf's OnlyFa*s venture, while the social media content creator mocked Danis for allegedly sleeping on someone's couch in New Jersey.

How is Corinna Kopf related to Logan Paul?

Back in 2021, Paul shared his regrets about his dating experience with Corinna Kopf. During an episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul playfully admitted to regretting going on a date with Kopf. This candid comment came as part of a discussion about his dating history.

The regretful date in question was a basketball game that the duo attended together in 2019, during which they sported matching sweatshirts and caught the attention of onlookers. Paul humorously reflected on the choice of their vibrant outfits and how they appeared rather uncomfortable in them.

Interestingly, Corinna Kopf had previously appeared on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, where she revealed the details of her relationship with Paul. The pair met after Paul's infamous video shoot in Japan's Aokigahara forest, which had generated significant controversy. Despite their initial differences, Kopf and Paul eventually became involved romantically, even though their connection had its fair share of challenges.

Kopf candidly shared details about the complexities of their dynamic, including Paul's initial reluctance to undergo an STD test and her own hypochondriac tendencies related to safe sex and hygiene. However, despite their past differences and the unusual circumstances surrounding their connection, it appears that any negativity has since been set aside.