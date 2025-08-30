  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Dillon Danis reveals his UFC dreams involving Islam Makhachev: "He punched me in the head five times"

Dillon Danis reveals his UFC dreams involving Islam Makhachev: "He punched me in the head five times"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Aug 30, 2025 03:28 GMT
Dillon Danis (left) talks potential Islam Makhachev (right) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Dillon Danis (left) talks potential Islam Makhachev (right) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Dillon Danis recently opened up about his UFC dream and explained his desire to fight Islam Makhachev to get his "revenge" on the Dagestani grappling maestro.

Ad

Danis and Makhachev were part of the infamous brawl that took place immediately after Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round of their record-setting fight at UFC 299 in October 2018. It appears Makhachev punched Danis during the melee, and the ex-Bellator star hasn't forgotten that.

Ahead of his MMA return against Warren Spencer at the Misfits 22 event this weekend, Danis addressed a potential return to the UFC and opened up about his desire to fight Makhachev in a title fight. Speaking to MMA Fighting, he said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"If UFC makes a call, we were talking about that before, me and Islam for the belt. Finish that storyline. He punched me in the head five times when I was being held [at UFC 229]. Get my revenge on him and finish the storyline. He's never fought a grappler like me."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Dillon Danis shares an honest preview for the Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev title fight

Dillon Danis recently shared his prediction for the upcoming Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev fight. Dana White recently announced that Della Maddalena has been booked to defend the welterweight championship against Makhachev at UFC 322 in November.

Speaking to the media (via Bloody Elbow on YouTube) ahead of his long-awaited combat sports return, Danis shared his preview of the fight and said:

Ad
"Man, that’s a tough one to call, to be honest with you. Islam obviously has the advantage with the grappling. But Jack’s a good striker, and he can get off some good stuff. I don’t know, I really think it’s a 50/50."

After being asked if he'd like to attend the UFC 322 event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Danis replied:

"Maybe I will go and jump in the cage to get him back. UFC are very strict with me, though. When I go to events, they make sure to have like seven security around me, so I have to be careful because I’m trying to be in their good graces."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications