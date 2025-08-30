Dillon Danis reveals his UFC dreams involving Islam Makhachev: "He punched me in the head five times"

Dillon Danis recently opened up about his UFC dream and explained his desire to fight Islam Makhachev to get his &quot;revenge&quot; on the Dagestani grappling maestro.Danis and Makhachev were part of the infamous brawl that took place immediately after Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round of their record-setting fight at UFC 299 in October 2018. It appears Makhachev punched Danis during the melee, and the ex-Bellator star hasn't forgotten that.Ahead of his MMA return against Warren Spencer at the Misfits 22 event this weekend, Danis addressed a potential return to the UFC and opened up about his desire to fight Makhachev in a title fight. Speaking to MMA Fighting, he said:&quot;If UFC makes a call, we were talking about that before, me and Islam for the belt. Finish that storyline. He punched me in the head five times when I was being held [at UFC 229]. Get my revenge on him and finish the storyline. He's never fought a grappler like me.&quot;Dillon Danis shares an honest preview for the Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev title fightDillon Danis recently shared his prediction for the upcoming Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev fight. Dana White recently announced that Della Maddalena has been booked to defend the welterweight championship against Makhachev at UFC 322 in November.Speaking to the media (via Bloody Elbow on YouTube) ahead of his long-awaited combat sports return, Danis shared his preview of the fight and said:&quot;Man, that’s a tough one to call, to be honest with you. Islam obviously has the advantage with the grappling. But Jack’s a good striker, and he can get off some good stuff. I don’t know, I really think it’s a 50/50.&quot;After being asked if he'd like to attend the UFC 322 event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Danis replied:&quot;Maybe I will go and jump in the cage to get him back. UFC are very strict with me, though. When I go to events, they make sure to have like seven security around me, so I have to be careful because I’m trying to be in their good graces.&quot;