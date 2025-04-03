Dillon Danis shares humorous cemetery meme bragging about burying KSI, Tony Ferguson and Logan Paul's careers and the influencer-boxer's relationships

Dillon Danis is at his trolling finest, recently taking to X/Twitter with a jab at three men with whom he is currently linked. He was originally booked to face KSI in a cruiserweight boxing match on March 29, but the YouTuber-turned-boxer withdrew from the bout due to an undisclosed illness.

The matchup has been postponed, though a new date has not yet been announced. In the meantime, Danis is expected to make his GFL debut when he faces Tony Ferguson on May 29. On X/Twitter, he took aim at both men, including, of course, his old nemesis Logan Paul.

He is crediting himself with supposedly ending KSI's career and the latter's relationship due to remarks he had made in the leadup to their now postponed boxing match. Meanwhile, the meme features similar remarks made about Ferguson, whose career he is claiming to have ended, and Paul.

In 'Maverick's' case, he is patting himself on the back for the trash-talking tirade he had embarked on ahead of their boxing match, targeting his fiancée. Curiously, Ferguson's career had long been the subject of criticism well before he was scheduled to face Danis.

The former UFC interim lightweight champion has been blasted for fighting well past his prime, racking up 8 consecutive losses, which is the worst run in UFC history. Many had been calling on him to retire even prior to his fifth loss, but Ferguson has consistently refused the advice of others.

While he is certainly the most well-respected and accomplished fighter that Danis will have ever faced, he is also too far past his prime for there to be much intrigue in the matchup itself.

Dillon Danis hasn't competed in MMA since 2019

It has been six years since Dillon Danis last set foot in a cage for an MMA fight. He has since spent his time increasing his notoriety by trolling others on social media and briefly moonlighting as an influencer boxer to disastrous results. However, he is undefeated as a mixed martial artist.

Check out Dillon Danis' submission win over Kyle Walker:

He fought exclusively under the Bellator banner, beating two unknown fighters in first-round submissions. His first foe, Kyle Walker, he submitted with a toe hold at Bellator 198 within a round. His second foe, Max Humphrey, he submitted with an armbar at Bellator 222, also in one round.

