Dillon Danis takes subtle dig at Logan Paul for old video using Jake Paul's ex in a diss track against brother

Dillon Danis is set to make his return to combat sports against Logan Paul, as the pair will do battle in the squared circle later this year. The fight will take place at a Misfits Boxing event, the promotional company started by Paul's business associate KSI.

Ahead of their clash, 'El Jefe' has taken to Twitter to play some mind games with his opponent. Danis' could not have timed his latest jibe any better, as Logan and Jake Paul recently had a heated argument on the IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Dillon Danis took to Twitter to share a snippet of Logan Paul's diss track aimed at his brother, which 'Maverick' released in 2017. Jake Paul's ex-girlfriend, Alyssa Violet, features in the video, whom allegedly began relations with 'Maverick' during that time period.

'El Jefe' posted the following tweet online:

Danis will make his return against 'Maverick', with the pair set to face off on the undercard of Tommy Fury vs. KSI.

Whilst the main event will see two strikers go at it inside the squared circle, the matchup between Danis and Paul will see a Brazilian jiu-jitsu player taking on a boxer with one professional fight.

But given his association with Conor McGregor, 'El Jefe' will no doubt be a draw with fans.

Logan Paul reveals a pull-out clause is in the contract for his fight with Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are set to face-off in a clash at a Misfits Boxing event on October 14.

Both men are popular within the influencer-boxing world, but the fight announcement was met with plenty of skepticism. Danis has made a bad habit of pulling out of fights in the past, with the latest example happening earlier this year against KSI.

'El Jefe' was scheduled to face KSI in a boxing match in January, 2023, but withdrew from the fight a week before the event.

Many believe a similar fate will befall Logan Paul, who recently shared that a pull-out clause has been included in Dillon Danis' fight contract. During a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, he said this:

"I’m convinced he’s not going to show up... The clause is this: If he pulls out because of some sort of injury that he fakes, a doctor of our choosing has to verify the injury. And then if he is indeed faking it, he has to pay $100,000. There is a pull-out clause."

Watch the video below from 1:13:45: