Dillon Danis has a two-word reaction to Jailton Almeida competing against a fighter with Down Syndrome

Dillon Danis responded in a succinct fashion to a recent competition Jailton Almeida took part in. That matchup took place last weekend on Saturday at Demo Fight 18. The Almeida contest in question transpired in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil.

Alvaro Borges is a fighter with Down syndrome, and his dreams became reality in this charity mixed martial arts contest versus Almeida. Borges would take down the UFC heavyweight, mount him at one point, and eventually submit Almeida with a triangle armbar. He was awarded a belt after eliciting the tap, and Borges was lifted up on Almeida's shoulders post-fight to the adoration of the crowd.

ESPN MMA shared an Instagram post on the inspirational matchup stating:

"Alvaro Borges submitted the undefeated heavyweight in a charity match in Brazil yesterday 👏 Love to see it 🤝 (via @malhadinho_ufc, @teampablopassos)"

Former Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis commented on this post featuring a man who has never lost under the UFC banner in Almeida by stating:

"So awesome 👏"

[Image Courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Dillon Danis and his social media comments

Danis came through with a kind comment here, but that isn't always the case with his social media presence. In fact, his last tweet as of this writing is "F*** Sean Strickland," to give an idea of the general tone of the jiu-jitsu champion's tweets/ general presence online.

The 30-year-old also recently criticized Colby Covington's lack of activity in his UFC 296 title bid against welterweight champion Leon Edwards in December. He made fun of 'Chaos' by referencing his own infamously low output performance from the Fall.

Dillon Danis lost via disqualification to Logan Paul in a boxing bout after attempting to utilize MMA techniques in the fight. Within that fight vs. the WWE United States champion, Danis barely threw any strikes and said the following about UFC 296's main event:

"I threw more punches than Colby Covington did."

The New Jersey native also intimated in early December that he wanted to take on Mike Perry under BKFC rules for his King of Violence championship.

Dillon Danis assuredly has several other instances of talking smack and is regarded by many as one of the more active trolls within the combat sports community overall. He'll even talk smack about the significant others of his adversaries as evidenced by the pre-fight build toward the Logan Paul contest last October.