Dillon Danis ups his photo-ops against Nina Agdal and Logan Paul by including Andrew Tate and brother

Dillon Danis has been on a relentless trolling spree against Jake Paul and his fiancee, Nina Agdal, for the past few days. He hasn't slowed down, and the campaign now includes controversial social media influencers Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate.

'El Jefe' posted pictures of Agdal with prominent figures like Leonardo di Caprio, Ja Rule, and several others. In a recent post, Agdal is seen standing in the middle of the Tate brothers, who seemed to be photoshopped into the picture.

Irrespective of the authenticity of the post, it went viral and saw MMA fans engage with it. Danis is scheduled to square off with Logan Paul on October 14, 2023, at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England, in a boxing bout.

Dillon Danis has remained out of competition since 2019. He was scheduled to lock horns with KSI in an exhibition boxing match in January 2023, but he withdrew just 10 days prior to their face-off inside the squared circle.

Logan Paul attacks Dillon Danis by calling him a liar

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are embroiled in a bitter beef, and a spiteful back-and-forth ensued online between the two. It has mostly been instigated by Danis, who resorted to posting objectionable and inappropriate pictures of Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal.

Dillon Danis, after posting pictures of Paul's fiancee, claimed that 'The Maverick' has served him with a legal notice. Paul has now denied that notion and called Danis a liar for a number of reasons. In their recent interaction on X, the WWE star responded to his post in which 'El Jefe' accused him of using steroids by writing:

"You lied about this. You lied about wanting to go 8 rounds. You lied about the cease & desist. You lied about saving my life in NYC.You lied about being a real fighter."

