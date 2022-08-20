"He's a slick dude"- Din Thomas and Anthony Smith commend Leon Edwards' striking skills and layout his chances in the rematch with Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards is scheduled to face Kamaru Usman in a highly-anticipated rematch at UFC 278. Former UFC fighter Din Thomas and current UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith recently broke down the fight, notably lauding Edwards’ striking skills. They suggested that 'Rocky' could beat Usman, provided he turns their fight into a kickboxing match.

In an ESPN MMA YouTube video, UFC analyst/commentator Jon Anik noted that Edwards recently claimed Usman isn’t a technically-proficient striker. Anik added that 'Rocky' also questioned whether 'The Nigerian Nightmare' deserves the honor of being the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound UFC fighter.

On that note, Anik questioned Thomas on whether he believes Edwards has a decided advantage over Usman if they clash in a kickboxing match. Thomas responded by stating:

“Yeah, I think so. I mean, he [Edwards] is just a lot quicker. He’s a lot smoother. I mean, when you watch him on the pads, he’s a natural. Like, his body moves in a way where it’s just so smooth and fluid. I mean, he’s a slick dude.”

Furthermore, Anthony Smith put forth his take regarding the same. Praising Edwards’ striking and Usman’s wrestling prowess, Smith said:

“He strikes like Kamaru Usman wrestles. It’s very effortless, and there’s no thinking going on. For sure, if this is a kickboxing match, I’m favoring Leon Edwards for sure.”

Watch Anik, Thomas, and Smith discuss the topic in the video below:

Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson outlines how Kamaru Usman could suppress Leon Edwards’ striking

Kamaru Usman out-wrestled and defeated Leon Edwards via unanimous decision in their first fight back in December 2015. Usman gradually improved his striking, whereas Edwards evolved his wrestling in the ensuing years, to the point where both welterweights have become truly well-rounded combatants.

Intriguingly, striking savant and UFC welterweight mainstay Stephen Thompson recently opined that Edwards is a better overall striker than Usman. Nevertheless, ‘Wonderboy’ revealed that Usman’s jab and the looming threat of the takedown could help him stifle Edwards’ striking.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Thompson studied Kamaru Usman’s rematch against Colby Covington that took place last November. Based on his analysis of that matchup, he highlighted the significance of Usman’s jab and takedown threat in the upcoming Edwards fight. ‘Wonderboy’ said:

"What's gonna be so effective, especially in Kamaru's striking game, is gonna be his jab. He could piece him up with that jab and constantly change his level for the takedown. I think Edwards is gonna have a hard time pulling off his strikes for fear of the takedown."

Watch Stephen Thompson’s assessment below:

