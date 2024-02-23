"Dinosaur fascination saga has reached new heights" - Georges St-Pierre spending day with the Toronto Raptors leaves fans in splits

Fans recently reacted on social media after Georges St-Pierre visited the Toronto Raptors and spent the day with the team.

The UFC Hall of Famer is no stranger to crossing over and supporting other Canadian sports teams and athletes as he has taken part in a number of pre-game festivities and even made an appearance at last year's WWE Elimination Chamber event in Montreal to support fellow hometown native Sami Zayn.

Earlier this week, 'GSP' visited the Raptors to share words of wisdom with the team, who are in the midst of a rebuild and are looking to regain the form they showed in their 2019 NBA championship winning season.

St-Pierre took to his Instagram account and shared a photo of himself speaking to the team at the team's OVO Athletic Centre as well as photos with players on the roster. He wrote:

"Great time with the @raptors in Toronto today."

The visit caught the attention of the MMA community and sparked hilarious reactions as the former two-division UFC champion is known for his fascination with dinosaurs. Fans weighed in and mentioned that the collaboration was quite a random one, and speculated what St-Pierre and NBA All Star forward Scottie Barnes were discussing. They wrote:

"The GSP Dinosaur fascination saga has reached new heights"

"Scottie and gsp gotta b the most random duo"

"Let’s be honest, he was disappointed to not meet actual dinosaurs when he got there"

"GSP and Scottie are Talking about Dinosaurs together"

"I wonder if Scottie likes dinosaurs more than Georges"

"Scottie and George just conversing about dinosaurs, trains and wrestling lol"

Fan reaction comments regarding St-Pierre visiting the Raptors [Image courtesy: @georgesstpierre - Instagram]

Based on the photos, the UFC Hall of Famer appeared to have enjoyed his visit and was in attendance for the Raptors' home game later that night. It will be interesting to see whether St-Pierre returns for another visit in the near future as he is a beloved athlete in Canada and was well received by fans in attendance at Scotiabank Arena.