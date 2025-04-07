"Dirty little lying punk" - Former opponent goes no-holds-barred on Michael Chandler's "fake" persona, predicts Paddy Pimblett fight

Michael Chandler has rubbed some people the wrong way over the years, including an individual with whom 'Iron' previously locked horns in Bellator MMA twice.

Ad

Paddy Pimblett is the next opponent in Chandler's crosshairs, and the two are set for a co-main event clash at UFC 314 on April 12 in Miami.

Appearing on Bowks Talking Bouts, Brent Primus prepares for a high-stakes rematch with Alexander Shabliy for the PFL 2025 World Tournament in the co-main event of the April 18 card.

Primus' history with Michael Chandler saw the former capture Bellator's 155-pound belt from the latter at Bellator NYC in June 2017. Chandler would regain the gold in an immediate rematch with Primus at Bellator 212 in Dec. 2018, but there's clearly no love lost between the two.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Referencing some comments he made about Chandler being a dirty fighter for back-of-the-head shots in his Charles Oliveira rematch at UFC 309, in the context of whether the former multi-time Bellator titleholder did anything questionable in their contests, Primus said:

"Yeah and just his personality, how he was after I beat him. I tried to come up to him and talk to him. I messaged him and he was just such a poor sport, little dirty little lying punk. Like 'oh I just rolled my ankle' and I was just like what? I don't know, it was just weird to me."

Ad

He added:

"Me and my coaches planned that calf kick for like three months training for him and it worked too well... He's just a punk and then talking to him over social media and just the s**t he said, he's just so fake. He's such a fake human being, I feel."

When drawing comparisons to himself and Dustin Poirier's respective Chandler experiences, Primus quipped:

Ad

"There was things that Chandler would do. Just grinding his head into my head. I got head butted in the second fight really hard. I don't want to make excuses but I just feel like he's a fake, dirty fighter for sure."

Check out Brent Primus sounding off on Michael Chandler [at the 10:06 and 11:58 marks] below:

Ad

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett broken down by Brent Primus

In getting into his specific UFC 314 bout breakdown for the Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett fight, some might be surprised at the direction that Brent Primus went with his assessment.

When discussing his thoughts on the 38-year-old combatant clashing with the surging scouser, Primus stated in the same interview posted above:

Ad

"I see Chandler winning that fight but, man, it's going to be a good fight. Paddy has surprised me a couple of times. I personally feel like Chandler is going to be too fast and explosive for him and his wrestling is going to be too much for him I feel. I feel like anybody has a chance in MMA but if I had to put money on it, I'm going with Chandler for sure." [9:12]

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dylan Bowker @DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In



@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.