Create
Notifications

"Disgraceful sh*t by UFC judges" - Fans come together to bash scoring for Michael Johnson and Cortney Casey decisions

Michael Johnson (left) and Cortney Casey (right)
Michael Johnson (left) and Cortney Casey (right)
Puneet Sharma
Puneet Sharma
ANALYST
Modified Jul 10, 2022 10:56 AM IST

Both Michael Johnson and Cortney Casey lost their respective fights at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev via split decision. Johnson lost to Jamie Mullarkey and Casey came up short against Antonina Shevchenko.

The two athletes were not happy with the decision and expressed their disappointment on social media..

Casey uploaded a tweet saying she was upset about the outcome of her fight and according to her, Johnson was also wronged by the judges.

Check out the tweet below:

Im upest about my decision but @Menace155 should be livid @danawhite @seanshelby #UFCVegas58

'The Menace' responded to her tweet, claiming that the judges didn't pay full attention to the fights.

Yes I am! Keep you’re head up also. I’m convinced they don’t even watch the fights! Would love to see pics of them not paying attention. twitter.com/castiron_casey…

MMA fans weren't too happy with the two split-decision results that took place on July 9. Many tweeted in support of 'Cast Iron' and Johnson, criticizing the judges for their scores.

One user called the judges actions disgraceful and hailed 'The Menace' as the rightful victor against Mullarkey.

"You won MJ [Michael Johnson]. Disgraceful s**t by UFC judges."
@Menace155 You won MJ. Disgraceful shit by #UFC judges. #UFCVegas58 https://t.co/OCiqGI4klZ

A few more tweets bashing the scorecards for the two fights can be seen below:

@CastIron_Casey @Menace155 @danawhite @seanshelby they should get rid of "win bonuses" and just give you guys the whole thing up front if the judging is gonna be this consistently bad
@CastIron_Casey @Menace155 @danawhite @seanshelby Thought they were both shambolic calls tbh Mullarkey & Shevchenko only won rounds 2 for me 🤷‍♂️
@CastIron_Casey @Menace155 @danawhite @seanshelby Judges should be held more accountable it's becoming a huge issue now.
@CastIron_Casey @THOMAS03144090 @Menace155 @danawhite @seanshelby Every week the judges fuck it up for someone
@CastIron_Casey @Menace155 @danawhite @seanshelby both y’all got fucking robbed
@Menace155 @danawhite please fix this mma community don’t stand with this
@Menace155 They straight took money out of your pocket. These judges need to be held more accountable.
@Menace155 You won that fight bud! If it was 1-1 you definitely dominated round 3 no other way to put it. Bs
@levin5_levin @Menace155 It was a robbery; MJ clearly won rounds 1 and 3
@CastIron_Casey @Menace155 @danawhite @seanshelby You both won. CLEARLY. I’m hoping they don’t ruin the main event with this bull 💩.
@CastIron_Casey @Menace155 @danawhite @seanshelby Yes, you were 1 of 2 fights I scratched my head at, I wasn't alone. MJ won the fight but didn't beat the judges. Weird

Michael Johnson is going through a rough patch in the UFC

Michael Johnson has seen better days in his professional MMA career. During his prime, 'The Menace' scored victories over high-level fighters like Tony Ferguson, Edson Barboza and Dustin Poirier.

The MMA veteran is currently going through a rough patch in his career. Johnson is currently 1-5 in his last six fights, with the latest loss coming at UFC Vegas 58.

In his last fight against Alan Patrick in May 2022, Johnson showed a glimpse of his old self and scored a flashy knockout win in the second round. That victory also broke his four-fight skid in the promotion.

It looked like the 36-year-old might be able to build up some momentum and put together a couple of wins, but the recent loss to Mullarkey poured cold water on all those plans.

Also Read Article Continues below

Johnson has been with the UFC for more than 10 years. During that time, he had multiple ups and downs as a fighter. However, it appears that it might be difficult for 'The Menance' to turn things around at this point in his career.

Perhaps this current phase may indicate the beginning of the end of Johnson's stint in the top MMA promotion.

Edited by David Andrew

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...