"Disgraceful sh*t by UFC judges" - Fans come together to bash scoring for Michael Johnson and Cortney Casey decisions

Both Michael Johnson and Cortney Casey lost their respective fights at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev via split decision. Johnson lost to Jamie Mullarkey and Casey came up short against Antonina Shevchenko.

The two athletes were not happy with the decision and expressed their disappointment on social media..

Casey uploaded a tweet saying she was upset about the outcome of her fight and according to her, Johnson was also wronged by the judges.

Check out the tweet below:

'The Menace' responded to her tweet, claiming that the judges didn't pay full attention to the fights.

MMA fans weren't too happy with the two split-decision results that took place on July 9. Many tweeted in support of 'Cast Iron' and Johnson, criticizing the judges for their scores.

One user called the judges actions disgraceful and hailed 'The Menace' as the rightful victor against Mullarkey.

"You won MJ [Michael Johnson]. Disgraceful s**t by UFC judges."

A few more tweets bashing the scorecards for the two fights can be seen below:

elite tormentor @MostCrucified @CastIron_Casey @Menace155 @danawhite @seanshelby they should get rid of "win bonuses" and just give you guys the whole thing up front if the judging is gonna be this consistently bad @CastIron_Casey @Menace155 @danawhite @seanshelby they should get rid of "win bonuses" and just give you guys the whole thing up front if the judging is gonna be this consistently bad

Pedro @PedroGak @Menace155 They straight took money out of your pocket. These judges need to be held more accountable. @Menace155 They straight took money out of your pocket. These judges need to be held more accountable.

Dudaronie @dudaronie1 @Menace155 You won that fight bud! If it was 1-1 you definitely dominated round 3 no other way to put it. Bs @Menace155 You won that fight bud! If it was 1-1 you definitely dominated round 3 no other way to put it. Bs

⚽️ @ZtnFifa @levin5_levin @Menace155 It was a robbery; MJ clearly won rounds 1 and 3 @levin5_levin @Menace155 It was a robbery; MJ clearly won rounds 1 and 3

Tim Spargo @Inspector_Tim @CastIron_Casey @Menace155 @danawhite @seanshelby Yes, you were 1 of 2 fights I scratched my head at, I wasn't alone. MJ won the fight but didn't beat the judges. Weird @CastIron_Casey @Menace155 @danawhite @seanshelby Yes, you were 1 of 2 fights I scratched my head at, I wasn't alone. MJ won the fight but didn't beat the judges. Weird

Michael Johnson is going through a rough patch in the UFC

Michael Johnson has seen better days in his professional MMA career. During his prime, 'The Menace' scored victories over high-level fighters like Tony Ferguson, Edson Barboza and Dustin Poirier.

The MMA veteran is currently going through a rough patch in his career. Johnson is currently 1-5 in his last six fights, with the latest loss coming at UFC Vegas 58.

In his last fight against Alan Patrick in May 2022, Johnson showed a glimpse of his old self and scored a flashy knockout win in the second round. That victory also broke his four-fight skid in the promotion.

It looked like the 36-year-old might be able to build up some momentum and put together a couple of wins, but the recent loss to Mullarkey poured cold water on all those plans.

Johnson has been with the UFC for more than 10 years. During that time, he had multiple ups and downs as a fighter. However, it appears that it might be difficult for 'The Menance' to turn things around at this point in his career.

Perhaps this current phase may indicate the beginning of the end of Johnson's stint in the top MMA promotion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far