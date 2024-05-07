Dmitry Menshikov believes he got Sinsamut down and out much faster: “The referee stopped the fight a bit late”

Dmitry Menshikov believes he already had Sinsamut Klinmee defeated way before the refereee moved to stop their recent showdown. The 26-year-old Empire Club and Kuzbass Muay Thai standout knocked out the Thai striker in the third round of their lightweight Muay Thai joust at ONE Fight Night 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Menshikov used ferocious striking, notably elbows and knees, late in the third and final round to overwhelm his opponent, who was left spent by the time referee Olivier Coste waved off the contest at the 1:33 mark of the frame.

At the post-event press conference, the Prokopyevsk native shared what went down at the end of his showdown with Sinsamut, underscoring that the match could have been stopped much earlier.

Dmitry Menshikov said:

"I feel the referee stopped the fight a bit late, maybe 10 seconds too late because I had to hit him, I had to strike him. So I wish Sinsamut a speedy recovery. I hope he is well."

See the full interview below:

The win at ONE Fight Night 22 was the third straight KO for Menshikov after losing to ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel in his promotional debut in June last year.

Sinsamut, meanwhile, saw his two-fight winning run halted.

The replay of the full card of ONE Fight Night 22 is available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Streaking Dmitry Menshikov eyeing greater heights in ONE Championship

On-a-roll Dmitry Menshikov is looking to sustain his winning momentum of late in line with his push to reach greater heights in his ONE Championship journey.

Fresh from his third straight victory at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3, where he KO'd Thai striker Sinsamut Klinmee in the third round, the Russian fighter said he is gearing up for a run at a world title.

He is training his sights on the lightweight Muay Thai gold in a rematch with reigning world champion Regian Eersel, and the division's kickboxing gold is now in the possession of Frenchman Alexis Nicolas.

Dmitry Menshikov said following ONE Fight Night 22:

"If it's a rematch with him [Eersel], sure. I want to be the champion and also I want to take the belt, not just in Muay Thai, but kickboxing too. I's in my goals. I have plans for two belts."