Dmitry Menshikov ecstatic for chance to compete in ONE Championship: “The best organization in the world”

At ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, Russia’s Dmitry Menshikov will step inside the circle for the very first time.

Making his promotional debut under the ONE banner, Menshikov comes into his new home with an impressive track record.

Having competed in the likes of Glory and RCC, he may not be an unknown to striking fans, especially with his high world ranking by Combat Press and Beyond Kick.

With an overall record of 27-2 that sees him currently riding an 11-fight win streak, Menshikov has a huge task ahead of him when he steps inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to challenge two-sport world champion Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship.

In search of his 10th consecutive win under the ONE Championship banner, Eersel has showed no signs of slowing down just yet and is continuing to dispatch challengers and send them packing each and every time he steps inside the circle.

In an interview with the promotion, Dmitry Menshikov spoke about his match-up with Regian Eersel, who also holds the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title. He stated how drawing a huge task on his debut is exactly why he joined the promotion in the first place, to test himself against the best:

“ONE Championship is the best organization in the world where all the best and top fighters are gathered.”

ONE Fight Night 11 will air live and for free on June 9 via Prime Video for North American viewers.

