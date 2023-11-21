Dmitry Menshikov-Mouhcine Chafi completes all-Muay Thai card for ONE Fight Night 17

Dmitry Menshikov and Mouhcine Chafi will make a swift return to the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 17, the organization’s first Muay Thai-only card, in U.S. primetime on December 8.

The addition of this hard-hitting lightweight duel completes the historic card that will be broadcast live from the iconic venue in Bangkok, Thailand, next month.

The Russian slugger may have had a tough start to life at ONE Championship, but he quickly turned things around and looked every bit of a force to be reckoned with when he returned for his sophomore outing.

After falling short in his world title quest in just 46 seconds to Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 11, the Empire Club and Kuzbass Muay Thai athlete stormed back to the grandest stage of combat sports with a first-round KO of his own.

Dmitry Menshikov utilized his inch-perfect striking and dynamite hands to drop Thai superstar Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong thrice on his way to a crushing KO inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium this past September.

Now, he aims to get past another top fighter in the hopes of getting redemption against Dutch-Surinamese kingpin Eersel, who said that he would have finished him off even if the former survived his match-winning left hook.

Chafi would be no easy assignment, but if his past fight is anything to go by, the 25-year-old could go on and enjoy another quick night out in the office.

Chafi will head into Dmitry Menshikov clash with more fire

While Dmitry Menshikov got back into the winner’s column the last time out, Chafi hopes to use this upcoming bout as a stepping stone to taste a career-first victory under the ONE spotlight.

The 26-year-old Moroccan-Spanish representative may have slumped to a unanimous decision loss to Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Fight Night 16 earlier this month, but he’s just as dangerous across all areas of the game.

With a 31-6-2 resume and the prestigious WBC light heavyweight Muay Thai world title in his possession, ‘The Assassin’ will bank on his experience to upset his Russian foe at ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live and for free in U.S. primetime.