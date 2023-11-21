Do fighters make more in PFL than UFC? Athlete pay compared as PFL takes over Bellator

Professional Fighters League (PFL) has completed the acquisition of Bellator from Paramount Global, which is poised to challenge the UFC as a global powerhouse of MMA.

Backed by a $100 million investment from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, the PFL aims to extend its footprint in the Middle East. Moreover, the PFL has recently secured $500 million, underlining its dedication to growing the sport.

While Bellator will reportedly retain its distinctive brand, it will collaborate with PFL by sharing a fighter roster, facilitating cooperation in the competitive landscape of MMA.

There's a prevailing narrative that the UFC underpays its fighters, and PFL athletes have actively sought to shed light on this notion. One prominent example is the departure of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from the organization after contract renewal negotiations fell apart. This led 'The Predator' to sign with the PFL.

Ngannou's new PFL contract stands out for its comprehensive and lucrative terms, including a high seven-figure per-fight guarantee, a substantial $2 million guarantee for his opponents, a share in the net profits of each event, the ability to secure personal sponsors, and equity stake in the PFL.

In another notable instance, during the PFL Light Heavyweight tournament finals, Rob Wilkinson emerged victorious and clinched the substantial $1 million prize from the collective tournament pool.

On the flip side, Alex Pereira made an estimated $1,132,000 including the PPV shares and sponsorships for his UFC 295 victory over Jiri Prochazka for the vacant light heavyweight championship.

PFL women's lightweight champion Kayla Harrison signed a renewed two-year contract last year, elevating her to one of the highest-paid fighters in both the organization and women's MMA. With a remarkable $1 million per fight and an additional $1 million potential championship bonus, Harrison's contract underscores a groundbreaking milestone in women's MMA.

In contrast, Amanda Nunes, frequently associated with a bout against Harrison, reportedly earned a $500,000 base pay, a win bonus ranging from $100,000 to $200,000, and additional earnings from pay-per-view shares in her final UFC fight. All of this culminated in a substantial sum, approaching $1.25 million for her latest performance.

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis reportedly made more after leaving the organization for PFL. Pettis earned a substantial $750,000 from his last fight despite being past his prime.

PFL founder claims Dana White is "worried" about Bellator acquisition

PFL founder Donn Davis aims to challenge the dominance of UFC with the acquisition of Bellator.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Davis shed light on the implications of the merger and addressed the dismissive attitude of Dana White. The UFC CEO had previously downplayed the prospect of Bellator acquisition. Davis stated:

“Everybody knows Dana [White] well enough that he only dismisses things that worry him or else he just doesn’t comment. He didn’t comment on the PFL for four years because he wasn’t worried. He’s commented on the PFL a lot in the last six months. He’s worried.”

Catch Davis' comments below:

