"Do we need to put you all back in the kitchen?" - Sean Strickland theorizes it's women in the workforce that ruined U.S.A.; Pearl Davis chimes in

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is recognized for his penchant for controversy, often making statements that elicit polarizing reactions.

Sean Strickland's controversial history includes a series of sexist and misogynistic comments, such as suggesting that women should be removed from the workforce and placed back in the kitchen. Although Strickland's remarks may be presented partially in jest, they undeniably carry the potential to trigger strong reactions.

Expand Tweet

In an organization like the UFC where typically fighters are allowed to express themselves freely, there is no precedent for penalizing athletes based on comments made in the media or online.

That said, every public appearance or interview featuring Sean Strickland is marked by offensive statements. Most recently, the American fighter reflected on his belief that America has undergone a transformation, pondering the origins of this perception. Despite this, he raised questions about the role of women in the workforce as part of his narrative. Sean Strickland took to X and wrote:

"I'm gonna get some hate on this but I'm honestly curious. When did America start to suck? Was it letting women work? Do we need to put you all back in the kitchen? Have you guys ever been in a major city and just thought "wow everyone here is trash" vegas included lol."

The narrative of Sean Strickland's tweet was backed by controversial YouTuber Hannah Pearl Davis, who has sparked outrage with her views on women's rights, leading to comparisons with decisive internet personality Andrew Tate. She wrote:

"It was letting us vote Sean."

Check out Sean Strickland and Hannan Peal Davis' tweets below:

Expand Tweet

Sean Strickland slams Paige VanZanta and women's MMA in social media rant

Sean Strickland, who is no stranger to expressing unfiltered opinions, fired shots at former UFC star Paige VanZant and her adult entertainment venture.

Strickland took shots at VanZant on X in reaction to her statement about earning more on OnlyFa*s in a day than her entire UFC fighting career. He commented:

"Paige Vanzant said she made more on only fans in 24 hours than she did in the UFC. Let's unpack.. 1. You were signed because you're hot. 2. Women's MMA is lame. 3. Men will pay more to see you naked than to watch you fight. Stay in school kids, fighting sucks lol."

Sean Strickland's remarks sparked a strong reaction from former UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. She characterized the UFC middleweight champion as an "offended kid," insinuating that his earnings might not measure up to those of his female counterparts engaged in adult entertainment ventures.

The verbal exchange between Sean Strickland and Shevchenko intensified before reaching a resolution, thanks to the intervention of UFC content creator Nina Marie-Daniele. In an effort to defuse the tension, she proposed a unique solution- a shooting contest to settle the feud between the two fighters.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates