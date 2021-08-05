"Do you put a**es in seats?" - Joe Rogan gives his honest opinion on fighter pay in the UFC

UFC fighter pay is a highly debatable topic, and Joe Rogan has never been shy about having an opinion. The UFC commentator, comedian, and podcaster has been a member of the organization since its early days in 2003 and made his first appearance on a UFC show in the late 1990s.

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with former UFC fighter Chad Mendes, Joe Rogan talked about the issue of fighter pay. He was specifically talking about the situation with Cheyanne Buys, who won the 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000.

Joe Rogan spoke about the variables that determine a fighter's pay and success in the UFC. It's the same reason fighters like Nate Diaz earn more money than the likes of Kamaru Usman, even though there is a vast difference in their skill levels.

"How exciting are you, how entertaining are you, how engaging are you, your personality, and do you put a**es in the seats? It's clear now who puts a**es in the seats, those are the people that get the most money," Joe Rogan revealed.

Cheyanne Buys broke down when she heard the news of her winning the bonus and revealed how she struggled financially for her whole life. Joe Rogan played the clip of her talking about it on his podcast and said:

"She started crying and all these people went online and started complaining about the UFC. I see everybody's point. I see their point, and I see the UFC's point. A lot of people don't know who she is yet. They know who she is more now but the whole thing about this sport is how many people are going to watch you fight."

Joe Rogan understands the other point of view on fighter pay

Joe Rogan then revealed how the whole situation might seem complicated for some people. The best fighters in the UFC might not necessarily make the most money, and that's where the disparity lies.

"It's a complicated thing for people because they think the best fighter should make the most money. You go - 'yeah, but the best fighter doesn't put the most a**es in the seats' and that's what this game is all about. It's a weird sport, it's prizefighting but it's also entertainment," he concluded.

