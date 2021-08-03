Watch: Cheyanne Buys collapses, then breaks into tears after hearing she won $50K bonus for performance at UFC Vegas 33

Cheyanne Buys recently made quick work of Gloria de Paula in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 33, also earning her first promotional victory. Buys dropped de Paula with a head kick and followed it up with vicious hammer fists on the ground, forcing the referee to step in one minute into the opening round. Cheyanne Buys also walked home with an extra $50,000 as the highlight reel knockout earned her the 'Performance of the Night.'

Buys could not control her emotions as the news of the $50,000 paycheck was revealed to her backstage. 'The Warrior Princess' first collapsed to the ground upon hearing the news and further broke down while discussing it in the post-fight presser.

Cheyanne Buys shared intimate details about her financial difficulties in the aftermath of the biggest win of her MMA career. The strawweight prospect revealed that almost her entire fight purse, including the winning bonus, would go towards repaying the people she owed. Talking about the significance of the $50,000, Cheyanne Buys said in the post-fight presser at UFC Vegas 33:

"I'm negative in my account right now. So it's gonna make a difference in my whole paycheck actually. I have to pay back $15,000 for a loan I got from a few people. So you know, I made 10 and 10 for my win and my winning show so that $20,000 was just gone. And I was okay with it, I was okay if I win and that check was gone. Because I made the move out here and I knew that this fight was just gonna be for the move. But it was the best decision me and my husband made for our careers and just to get that bonus..(breaks down) I have been broke my whole life because of the sport but its so worth it to me because I love this sport."

Cheyanne Buys' husband is also a UFC fighter

Cheyanne Buys is married to UFC flyweight J.P. 'Young Savage' Buys. J.P. and Cheyanne Buys made their way into the UFC with contender series victories over Jacob Silva and Hilarie Rose, respectively.

The contender series graduates became the second couple in UFC history to fight on the same card at UFC Vegas 22. While J.P. and Cheyanne Buys lost their respective bouts, the couple continued to be supportive of each other.

For lightning fast updates on UFC 265, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley and more, follow our FB page!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh