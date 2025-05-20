“Do something new and scary” - Swiss rising star Maurice Abevi opens up about his decision to move to Thailand

Maurice Abevi is quickly establishing his presence in the promotion's stacked 170-pound weight division. Abevi, currently riding a three-fight winning streak in the world's largest martial arts organization, has taken out names like Blake Cooper, Zhang Lipeng, and Samat Mamedov.
He was already a fantastic fighter back home in Switzerland, but it was only when Abevi moved to Thailand to get close to the action that he began to hit his stride.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Abevi says he wants to electrify the crowd with his performances in the Circle.
The Tiger Muay Thai representative said:
"I had a hard time when I first moved here. I had some personal issues back home, so moving here was a fresh start for me. A new chapter. I was just excited to get out here and do something new and scary."
Abevi is knocking on the door of a shot at the ONE lightweight MMA world title, and a few more solid victories should be all that's needed to take him over the hump.
Maurice Abevi returns to face former world title challenger Alibeg Rasulov at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video
Maurice Abevi is looking to take out another big name when he faces undefeated former ONE lightweight MMA world title challenger Alibeg Rasulov in a three-round lightweight MMA contest at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6.
The event takes place at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
