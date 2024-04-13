"Do you want to fight or what, motherf**ker?!” - Jorge Masvidal blasts “diva” Nate Diaz for his list of demands ahead of their boxing match

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz are scheduled to face off once again, this time in the boxing ring, with the pair scheduled for a 10-round fight on June 1.

Having previously faced off at UFC 244 in 2019 in the inaugural BMF title bout, both fighters are known for their "any time, any place" attitude towards combat.

But according to 'Gamebred', Diaz is beginning to come off as a prima-donna ahead of their scheduled boxing match. Masvidal stated that his opponent has made several ultimatum-like demands about the logistics of their fight, which has caused much frustration for the Miami native.

Following their first press conference on April 12, the former BMF title holder appeared in front of the media, taking aim at Diaz. He said this:

"He said he wouldn't fight unless he walked out second, none negotiable. What the f**k are you talking about?! Real Fighters Inc. and this is the s**t you're pulling? I've got a list of s**t that I'm gonna drop... Another thing he wanted was his name on top [of my name on the poster] or he wouldn't fight. I'm like, do you want to fight or what, motherf**ker?! 'Cause you've been telling the whole world the same s**t."

Watch Jorge Masvidal's interview below from 2:25:

Jorge Masvidal previews Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia are scheduled to clash for the WBC super lightweight title on April 20th. It will be their seventh fight overall but first as professional boxers.

The pair have met six times in the amateur ranks, with each pugilist holding three wins each. While 'KingRy' may hold several victories over the WBC champion as an amateur, Haney is currently marked as a -750 favorite ahead of April's meeting.

'The Dream' will be hoping to successfully defend the title he won in record-setting fashion against Regis Prograis in 2023, while Garcia will be eager to prove he is the better of the two boxers.

Jorge Masvidal broke the clash down during his recent appearance on Fight Hub TV, where he said this:

"I wouldn't mind an upset, you know. But I think Haney's just going to pull it off, he's just gonna outbox him." [10:20-10:33 in the aforementioned video]