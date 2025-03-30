Doctor calls out "gullible" Joe Rogan for changing his mind about vaccines over "one crank book"

Joe Rogan was recently lambasted by an infectious diseases doctor on X/Twitter over how easily his views on vaccines changed. Dr. Neil Stone penned two tweets targeting the popular podcaster, criticizing him for suspending his previously positive view on vaccines after reading a book.

This book, Dr. Stone argues, has been discredited, before describing Rogan as gullible for believing its claims over scientific evidence. He specifically reacted to a clip from episode #2294 of The Joe Rogan Experience, which featured Dr. Suzanne Humphries, a controversial nephrologist and homeopath.

"I'm in disbelief at how gullible Joe Rogan is. One crank book and he throws out hundreds of years of science"

During her appearance on the JRE podcast, Dr. Humphries expressed her skepticism over vaccinating patients undergoing chemotherapy, before making heavily critical claims about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine. In a second tweet, Dr. Stone shared a graph.

The graph in question provides data regarding the efficacy of the measles vaccine, while blasting Rogan for believing his guests' anti-vaccine claims.

"'Vaccines aren't actually responsible for the reduction in infectious diseases' say Joe Rogan's guests. And he believes them. Meanwhile in the real world"

The UFC commentator has become a vocal critic of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the pandemic as a whole. He recently agreed with United States president Donald Trump's claim that the danger of the pandemic and the virus was misrepresented by the media.

Skepticism over vaccines is not unheard of in the MMA community, with ex-UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler refusing to get vaccinated.

Joe Rogan was reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Before his skepticism of vaccines, Joe Rogan was once on the verge of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. However, he later changed his mind, explaining his reasoning to psychedelic drug researcher Rick Strassman on episode #2241 of the JRE podcast.

"The Johnson & Johnson vaccine got pulled, because people were getting blood clots. So, then two people that I knew that did get it, had strokes. I don't know if it was a coincidence, but it seemed rather odd, and then I started getting nervous. And so then I started reading different things by different scientists that had opposing perspectives on both the efficacy and the safety of the vaccine."

Check out Rogan's doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine:

When Rogan subsequently contracted the disease, he opted for alternative medicinal methods. In particular, he took ivermectin, which drew tremendous backlash from the media.

