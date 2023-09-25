Does alcohol affect performance of a UFC fighter? Israel Adesanya arrested for drunken driving 3 weeks before Sean Strickland fight sparks debate

The MMA community has been set abuzz by the news of UFC megastar Israel Adesanya being arrested on charges of drunk driving. It's being reported that Adesanya was arrested on August 19, 2023, about three weeks before his UFC middleweight title matchup against Sean Strickland.

'The Last Stylebender' was a massive favorite heading into the fight but ended up losing his UFC middleweight title in a one-sided affair against Sean Strickland on September 10, 2023. Many in the MMA community have since been speculating about the potential reasons behind Adesanya's lackluster performance.

On Monday (September 25, 2023), Adesanya made a court appearance in his home country, New Zealand, in relation to a drunk driving incident that transpired in August 2023. The MMA icon was returning home after a dinner with friends in Auckland, New Zealand, when he crossed paths with the "Random Breath Testing unit" and was arrested for drunk driving.

In court, Israel Adesanya pleaded guilty to charges of drunk driving. His blood alcohol level was 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood, higher than 50 milligrams which is the legal limit in New Zealand. Furthermore, he's now put forth a statement apologizing for his actions.

Until Israel Adesanya's court appearance this week, his drunk driving arrest in August wasn't revealed in the public domain. Now that it's been reported that he was arrested for drunk driving just three weeks before his fight against Sean Strickland, certain sections of the MMA community are questioning whether his alcohol intake and arrest hurt his performance against Strickland.

Check out the screenshots of a few comments on Twitter (X) regarding Adesanya's alcohol intake and drunk driving arrest below:

Screenshots of comments

Per general medical guidelines, moderate alcohol intake could eventually result in alcohol addiction. The CDC notably suggests that an individual's alcohol addiction could lead to severe issues in the physical, mental, and social aspects of their life.

World-renowned MMA nutritionist Mike Dolce, who's helped several top-tier UFC fighters with their nutrition and weight cuts, has consistently lambasted alcohol use.

Labeling alcohol as a "poison," he's asserted that it considerably hinders athletic performance. The belief that alcohol consumption negatively impacts a UFC fighter's performance has been echoed by the majority of coaches and nutritionists worldwide.

Expand Tweet

What's next for MMA legend and UFC mainstay Israel Adesanya?

In the aftermath of Israel Adesanya's shocking defeat against Sean Strickland, UFC CEO Dana White indicated that the UFC would be open to booking an immediate title rematch between them. Nevertheless, White later clarified that the UFC could look at other options for Strickland's next fight.

Expand Tweet

As of this time, Israel Adesanya's next fight and exact comeback date are shrouded in mystery. Besides, in regards to his drunk driving case, an ESPN report highlighted that he faces a maximum punishment of a three-month jail term or a fine of 2,680 USD (i.e. approximately 4,500 New Zealand Dollars).