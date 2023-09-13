“It was strange” - Dana White details backstage conversation with Israel Adesanya after UFC 293 loss, reacts to his press conference absence 

Israel Adesanya has yet to share his thoughts with the public following his loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

Dana White has now revealed that 'The Last Stylebender' did not have many words for him either, as the UFC CEO shared details of a backstage conversation they had following the fight.

Over the past two years, Israel Adesanya has began building his YouTube channel, FREESTYLEBENDER, alongside his brother David. 'The Last Stylebender' has subsequently appeared in fewer interviews with prominent MMA journalists, as it seems he wants to use his own platform to share his thoughts.

Israel Adesanya's swift post-UFC 293 press conference could owing to his growing disinterest in the MMA media. His short exchange with Dana White backstage appeared to surprise the UFC CEO.

Following this week's edition of the Dana White's Contender Series, White appeared in front of the media and said this:

"I asked [Adesanya] in the octagon, I said, 'Are you okay?' He said, 'I'll talk to you later.' I bumped into him in the back and he told me about as much as he told [the media]. So yeah it was strange."

Watch the video below from 24:20:

Israel Adesanya has now suffered two losses in his last three fights, and the general consensus is that he does not deserve an immediate rematch against Sean Strickland.

Dana White appeared eager to schedule the immediate rematch during his post-UFC 293 press conference, but now appears less certain. During the same presser, he said this:

"I saw the stupid f***king s**t that was written by all these stupid f***ing websites, never once did I say, 'Yes we're gonna f***ing do this rematch.' We'll see what happens, there's obviously lots of options out there."

Michael Bisping puts Israel Adesanya's loss to Sean Strickland down to "arrogance"

Israel Adesanya's defeat to +450 underdog Sean Strickland came as a surprise to almost all who watched the UFC 293 main event.

'The Last Stylebender' was dominated in a way fans had never seen before, as Strickland outclassed him on the feet, Adesanya's biggest strength. 'Tarzan' even knocked Israel Adesanya down after landing a powerful right hand in the first round, becoming the first man in the UFC to do so.

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping recently shared his thoughts on the fight, and believes Adesanya underestimated Strickland's abilities. He said this:

"There was certainly an air of arrogance in the corner of Adesanya and from Izzy himself. Even when he was dropped in the first round... he had kind of a smug look on his face like, 'God bless this guy, he landed a shot. Oh, overhand? Oh, okay, no worries.' No concern, no look of stress, no worry."

Watch the video below from 7:15: