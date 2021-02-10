Does Dustin Poirier own a CBD company?

Former interim champion and UFC 257 winner Dustin Poirier continues to build a legacy outside of MMA and has launched a CBD company of his own.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Dustin Poirier told interviewer Chris Cason that his quest to source a pure and unadulterated form of CBD led to the business idea. He intends to share the benefits with the world by taking control of the sourcing and processing of the wellness product. Named Reap CBD, the company offers a variety of CBD oils and recovery gels.

"REAP CBD is a company we decided to start up because I use CBD during training camp. It's more of a newer product but it's something that has kind of taken off and it's gained a lot of traction. I thought it was a good idea to source it and get the purest form that I could. What better way to do that than to have control over where it's coming from and whose processing it? We decided to take that leap of faith and start REAP," Dustin Poirier told Forbes.

Dustin Poirier is no stranger to business and charitable ventures outside the UFC. He has done community service through the Good Fight Foundation and recently launched Poirier's Louisiana Style hot sauce franchise that gained a lot of popularity ahead of his last fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 257. Poirier's community service has been well documented and he became the first recipient of UFC's Forrest Griffin community service award in 2020.

Why do Dustin Poirier and other UFC fighters use CBD?

CBD, or Cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive chemical substance derived from the Marijuana plant that instills a feeling of calm and relaxation in its users when taken in the form of oils and edibles.

MMA is a full-contact sport. Irrespective of the outcome of fights or sparring sessions during training camps, lingering pain from injuries, sleep disorders and anxiety related issues borne out of high-stress situations is a common phenomenon. CBD is believed to be helpful in these situations and has become a popular choice for fighters over opioids and other harmful substances. Dustin Poirier is no exception to the rule and attributed the need to use CBD to the nature of his profession in the interview.

"What I do for a living isn't good for your brain. I always had bumps and bruises and I noticed that different products with arnica and topical cbd with menthol were doing really good for my joints and I felt like I recovered quicker," Dustin Poirier told Forbes

Fighters like Nate Diaz, Nick Diaz and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan are some of the most notable figures from MMA community who have been vocal advocates of CBD usage.