Does Elon Musk exercise? Joe Rogan answers the burning question: "I know he was thinking about fighting Zuckerberg"

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Mar 07, 2025 11:29 GMT
Joe Rogan sheds light on whether Elon Musk exercises. [Images courtesy: Getty]
UFC color commentator recently addressed questions about whether tech mogul Elon Musk exercises regularly. Musk recently appeared on Rogan's podcast, where the pair talked about the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI), DOGE findings, and US-president-elect Donald Trump, among several other topics.

Speaking with comedian Andrew Schulz on episode #2285 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan said that Musk doesn’t necessarily prioritize exercise. However, he claimed that the Tesla CEO briefly engaged in martial arts training when considering a fight with Mark Zuckerberg.

Rogan revealed that Musk did some Brazilian jiu-jitsu training with UFC legend Georges St. Pierre and esteemed grappling coach John Danaher. Rogan said:

"Elon's a different animal. There's no other human I've ever met like him. No, I don't think he exercises much. I think maybe a little bit. I know he was thinking about fighting Zuckerberg, so he did some training. Who did he train with? Lex [Fridman] and who else was it? George St-Pierre. They put up a photo of it. It was George, right? So he trains with one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time."
He added:

"Maybe he just did a little bit of that and was like, ‘F*ck this'...And John Danaher. The great John Danaher, the greatest jiu-jitsu coach of all time. So he was like learning some stuff."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (42:30):

youtube-cover
Elon Musk labels Social Security a "Ponzi scheme" on Joe Rogan's podcast

Elon Musk recently claimed that Social Security is a “Ponzi scheme" during his conversation with Joe Rogan. He argued that declining birth rates and longer life expectancy make the system seemingly unsustainable.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), created by Donald Trump, has already pushed for cutting 7,000 Social Security Administration jobs. Musk has also alleged widespread fraud, saying:

"I mean, the government one's a big pyramid scheme. Well, you can tell Social Security is the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time. Well, people pay into Social Security, and the money goes out of Social Security immediately, but the obligation for Social Security is your entire retirement career. If you look at the future obligations of Social Security, it far exceeds the tax revenue... There's our present-day debt, but then there's our future obligations. So when you look at the future obligations of Social Security, the actual national debt is like double what people think it is because of the future obligations."
Check out Elon Musk's comments below:

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
