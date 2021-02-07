Does Eminem's latest song suggest he is fighting in the UFC?

No, Eminem's new song doesn't suggest that the popular rapper will start competing in the UFC.

The music video of 'Higher', Eminem's latest song, was aired during the UFC Vegas 18 broadcast. In the video, the 48-year-old rapper was seen appearing at a UFC press conference while indulging in a scuffle with a faceless opponent.

Many fans were left confused as to whether 'Slim Shady' was teasing a possible career change, which may see him fight in the UFC. However, in reality, Eminem is only promoting his new track in his partnership with the world's leading mixed martial arts promotion.

A few weeks ago, Eminem was seen exchanging words with UFC president Dana White on ESPN's SportsCenter, which was just a teaser of his latest song.

"Yeah, thanks for having me. Listen, I’m a huge Eminem fan, but this is a tough one. This opponent is not someone you can prepare for. It’s a tricky demon to conquer, even for someone as bada** as Eminem. My prediction is disappointment for fans all over the world," says White in the video.

It was later revealed that the whole segment was just posted in the wake of a new partnership between Eminem and the UFC.

Dana White also thanked the rapper for being on board with the promotional segment.

"It’s always been amazing to be able to work with Eminem for promotional and programming content on various ESPN properties over the years…To be able to work on this video together with his team – not only featuring our team’s great UFC coverage but also debuting it exclusively on ABC, is just invaluable," said Dana White.

UFC is back again after a successful trio of shows

The UFC returned to action after hosting three successful events at Abu Dhabi. UFC Vegas 18 took place earlier today which was headlined by Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov.

'Drago' defeated 'The Demolition Man' to emerge victorious in the second-round. The co-main event featured a bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Frankie Edgar, in which the former earned his second consecutive victory via knockout in the first round.