Does Jake Paul have the same Lamborghini car model that Conor McGregor has?

No. Jake Paul does not have the same Lamborghini car model as Conor McGregor. The YouTuber-turned-professional boxer shares the former UFC champion's love for rides, but it seems that the two have slightly different tastes for automobiles.

What he proclaims to be his dream car, The Lamborghini Huracan Performante is the most prized possession among Jake Paul's stunning car collection. Paul bought the model in 2018 for a whopping $350000 and has proudly flaunted the piece since.

Launched at the Geneva Motor show in 2017, Jake Paul's Huracan Performante features a 5.2Litre V10 gas engine, the highest output engine in its class. Hailed for its aerodynamic and efficient lightweight design, the car was designed to enhance the on and off-road driving experience.

"The Huracan Performante is the convergence of technological developments to produce a car delivering perfect performance," according to Automobili Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor's ever expanding car collection features three different models, Huracan Avio, Aventador and Aventador Roadster from the Italian automobile giant. The Notorious One's latest possession is $3.4 million Lamborghini Tecnomar, the motor yacht termed as the supercar of the sea.

Who is Jake Paul and how much is he worth?

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Jake Joseph Paul is a famous internet personality who initially made a name for himself through Erstwhile Vine and later through his YouTube vlogs. Jake Paul has also starred in Disney television series Bizaardvark for two seasons and made the transition into professional boxing in January 2020. As of December 2020, Paul's net worth is estimated to be $20 million.

Paul has raised a lot of eyebrows with his controversial statements and questionable methods of getting himself into high-profile fights against big names in the combat sports world.

Advertisement

Currently undefeated with an undefeated 2-0 professional boxing record, Jake Paul holds knockout wins over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and professional basketball player Nate Robinson.

Paul is expected to fight retired MMA fighter and former Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren in an eight-round exhibition fight on April 17, 2021.