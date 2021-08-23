Does Khabib Nurmagomedov own EFC?

Khabib Nurmagomedov owns the EFC (Eagle Fighting Championship) and is the promoter for the organization.

After his retirement from the UFC, former undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov purchased the Gorilla Fighting Championship (GFC), which was a Russian MMA promotion. He then renamed it to the Eagle Fighting Championship (EFC) per his monicker, 'The Eagle.'

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains how he wants to build his new promotion — Eagle Fighting Championships — into a developmental league to send athletes to the UFC #EFC #UFC @TeamKhabib https://t.co/qhsUtnjk9c — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 4, 2020

According to championat.com, Nurmagomedov, the first Muslim to win a UFC title, purchased the organization for $1 million.

The news has set the combat sports community abuzz. MMA fans have high expectations from Nurmagomedov, especially with regards to how he can improve MMA competition in his native region of Dagestan. This lies especially true after he retired at his peak, at the mere age of 31.

Khabib Nurmagomedov officially announced the formation of Eagle Fighting Championship today.



The promotion's shows will be aired on #UFC Fight Pass.



Additionally, Khabib said he'll only end his retirement from MMA if his mother gives him her blessing. pic.twitter.com/kIunrkVD1b — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) December 2, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov's aim is to help EFC fighters earn UFC contracts

The Dagestani sambo specialist revealed that he had proposed an offer to UFC president Dana White about signing a deal between the EFC and the UFC to promote new talent from Dagestan into the premier MMA organization.

Khabib Nurmagomedov said:

“I wanted to discuss the number of title defenses an EFC fighter needs to get into the UFC…When we sign fighters, we would like the organization to follow them into the UFC. For example, a guy signs for six fights. If he wins and defends his title a few times we’ll get him a UFC contract. Then, after he signs, we’ll handle his affairs.”

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov introduce the Eagle Fighting Championship below:

Big fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov? Follow our FB page for your daily dose of MMA takedowns!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh