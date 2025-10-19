“Does she love me?” - Stamp Fairtex snaps back at Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ constant call outs

Three-sport queen and former undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is making her way back to the Circle after two years of inactivity due to injury, and she’s already responding to call outs.

Stamp suffered a career-threatening ACL tear in 2023 that has kept her on the sidelines. But now that her knee has finally healed and she’s ready to return to action, the Thai megastar wants all the smoke.

In particular, Stamp has singled out ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ constant call outs.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin in a recent interview, Stamp reacted to Rodrigues consistently mentioning her whenever she gets the chance.

The 27-year-old said:

“Does she love me? She wants to fight me every time. Every time she has an interview, she’s going to say my name, but okay. Let’s see the competition, with a girl in MMA first. Because my weight class in MMA has a lot of fighters, really good fighters. If she can beat anyone, she can come up to fight with me.”

This rivalry is brewing and it’s about to boil over. Fans would certainly love to see Stamp take on Rodrigues in Muay Thai action, so it will be interesting to see if ONE Championship tries to make this fight.

Meanwhile, Stamp will be back in the Circle in a month to face a different monster.

Stamp Fairtex draws Kana Morimoto in her first fight back at ONE 173 since her knee injury

Former triple belt holder Stamp Fairtex will make her way back down to the Circle to take on former K-1 champion ‘Krusher Queen’ Kana Morimoto of Japan in a three-round atomweight kickboxing contest.

The two are set to trade leather at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch live from their location.

