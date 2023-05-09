Does Mark Zuckerberg have a belt in BJJ? Exploring the Meta CEO's jiu-jitsu skills as he wins tournament gold

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's potential BJJ belt has been the talk of the town since made his debut in a jiu jitsu tournament this weekend. Combat Sports fans can't stop wondering if the founder of Facebook owns a belt in the sport.

Zuckerberg recently competed in both gi and no gi jiu-jitsu at an undisclosed venue, taking home gold and silver medals. Both outings were under the white belt master 2 lightweight division, meaning Zuckerberg likely has the beginner's white belt in the sport.

Mark Zuckerberg is not the only notable celebrity delving in BJJ and is preceded by the likes of actor Tom Hardy, whose appearance has become common in jiu-jitsu competitions in the UK.

Zuckerberg trains at Guerilla Jiu-Jitsu, founded by veteran Judo and BJJ black belt Dave Camarillo. Camarillo wrote in an appreciation post:

"It’s inspiring to see someone so known challenge themselves in a new arena. This goes to show how amazing the art of Jiu-Jitsu really is. It changes you, it enhances the power of will - it is magic. It also attracts some very driven people. @zuck I am honored to train with you, teach you and learn from you. You are truly an amazing person."

Mark Zuckerberg replied:

"You are an amazing teacher and coach. I learn so much from you -- not just about the sport but how it relates to everything in life. It's an honor to train with you."

Mark Zuckerberg BJJ belt: When the Meta CEO hailed jiu-jitsu as the best sport

While Mark Zuckerberg has started training BJJ only recently, Facebook has been encouraging employees to experiment with the sport since a while now. Zuckerberg himslef has also been seen training MMA in the past with Taiwanese boxer Kahi Wu.

Mark Zuckerberg also professed his love for BJJ during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience last year. The Meta CEO said:

“I really like watching UFC for example, but I also like doing the sport. It’s because I have a connection to it. Since COVID, I got super into surfing and foiling, and then really into MMA. I know a lot of people who do it. There’s actually this really interesting connection between people who surf and do jiu-jitsu, and I basically collected a bunch of recommendations, ran them by a bunch of people who I know, and I trained with this guy Dave Camarillo – Guerilla Jiu Jitsu – the crazy thing is, it really is the best sport.”

