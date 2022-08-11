"Does that mean she is bringing that muppet with her?" - Terrance McKinney calls out Paddy Pimblett as Molly McCann learns her next opponent 

Terrance McKinney reacted to Molly McCann's recent fight announcement and asked if Paddy Pimblett would be coming along with her.

McCann recently posted on Twitter that she is set to face Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. McKinney, who has been looking for a fight against Pimblett for a while, asked if 'The Baddy' would be fighting on the same card as his teammate.

After Ariel Helwani tweeted out McCann's fight news and the venue, McKinney replied to the MMA journalist's post with:

"So does that mean she’s bringing the muppet with her? I want to fight in MSG."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani “Meatball” Molly McCann x Erin Blanchfield is set for for UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12, per sources. “Meatball” Molly McCann x Erin Blanchfield is set for for UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12, per sources.

'Meatball' is coming off a stunning knockout win against Hannah Goldy in her last fight at UFC London. She will face a tough challenge next as Blanchfield is currently the No.13-ranked women's flyweight in the UFC.

McKinney, meanwhile, is coming off a first-round submission win against Erick Gonzalez in his last fight at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill this past weekend. He is currently 3-1 in the UFC, with all of his fights finishing in the first round.

Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett secured a second-round submission win against Jordan Leavitt in his last fight at UFC London. He boasts a three-fight winning streak to start his UFC career.

Terrance McKinney believes a fight against Paddy Pimblett will be a "sellout"

Terrance McKinney recently expressed his desire to headline a UFC card against Paddy Pimblett. After his win against Erick Gonzalez this past weekend, the 27-year-old said in his post-fight press conference:

"I think the fans will love it and I think it's just time for us to clash. It's only just a matter of time. Even if it's not this year, it's gonna come man. Me and Paddy will headline a main event and it's gonna be a sellout fight."

Both Pimblett and McKinney are very entertaining fighters. 'The Baddy' already has a massive fan following despite his short stint in the UFC. McKinney, meanwhile, grabbed eyeballs on his UFC debut when he earned the fastest knockout in UFC lightweight history with a seven-second finish against Matt Frevola.

While there's no speculation about the fight, it'll be fun if 'The Baddy' features alongside Molly McCann at UFC 281 and fights Terrance McKinney at Madison Square Garden.

