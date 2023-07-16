Does Melquizael Costa have vitiligo? Explaining the UFC fighter's skin condition

Melquizael Costa (20-6 MMA), who currently competes in the UFC's featherweight (145-pound) division, has been dealing with a skin condition known as vitiligo since the age of four.

The long-term autoimmune health issue, which results in patches of skin losing color/pigment, could be caused by genetic and/or environmental factors. Treatment for it generally includes therapy, medications, as well as surgery.

Speaking to MMA Junkie last year, Brazil's Melquizael Costa recalled facing discrimination because of his skin condition. He suggested that some people would think he was suffering from the communicable disease of leprosy and stay away from him.

Costa further explained that he eventually moved to a less-populated area in the countryside and avoided the populated city areas, as he didn't want to be seen by people. He highlighted that depression and disgust for himself took root in him, adding that it was martial arts that saved him.

The 26-year-old implied that during his growing years, there was a lack of awareness regarding vitiligo in his native Brazil. He noted that even his parents doubted whether he'd get a job because of his skin condition.

Nevertheless, while scrolling through the fighter profiles in a PlayStation 3 UFC video game, Costa came across UFC veteran Scott Jorgensen, who also had vitiligo. He pointed out that seeing Jorgensen encouraged him to pursue a career as a UFC fighter.

He opined that perhaps watching a fighter or other public personality with vitiligo earlier in his life would've helped battle the severe self-image issues in his childhood. Regardless, he revealed that other people with vitiligo now express their gratitude towards him for competing in MMA despite the condition. Costa stated:

"There have been times I’ve been fighting and someone would come up to me and say, ‘Hey, I came here just to see you because I have vitiligo, too. I didn’t want to leave home and you inspired me.’ It’s already happening and I feel great."

UFC fighter with vitiligo, Melquizael Costa, addresses his positive outlook regarding the skin condition

Melquizael Costa continues pursuing his UFC dream both for himself and his late brother. Costa insinuated that he still faces discrimination and verbal jibes, including that coming from a few opponents, but remains unfazed by such negative opinions.

The UFC fighter with vitiligo credited MMA and the welcoming nature of MMA gyms for helping him develop the confidence to be seen bare-torso despite his skin condition. Furthermore, Costa emphasized that he wouldn't change the way he looks and would instead use it to inspire other people to accept themselves as they are:

“I love my skin... I love how I look. I can’t imagine myself being any other way."

Melquizael Costa made his UFC debut in January of this year. The young fighter's most recent octagon appearance transpired earlier tonight (July 15th, 2023) at the UFC Vegas 77 event. The event witnessed Costa secure a unanimous decision victory over Austin Lingo in their featherweight matchup.

