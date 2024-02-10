Does UFC 300 already have a main event? Dana White gives mixed signals about the remaining fight announcements for the anniversary card

Dana White's recent comments about the remaining fight announcements for UFC 300 may cause some confusion among fans. The much anticipated anniversary card, set to take place on Apr. 13, still has two fights yet to be announced, according to the UFC CEO.

White featured in several interviews yesterday, including one with Adam's Apple, where he was asked if there was any news on April's pay-per-view card. He replied:

"We're working on that right now. Obviously, people are dying to find out. It's been a interesting time trying to make the main event for this thing. We're still working on it."

Following the conclusion of last night's Power Slap event, White appeared in front of the media, where he was once again asked about UFC 300.

The reporter assumed that the two remaining announcements would be the main event and the card's co-headliner. When asked if this was true, White said this:

"Yes sir, [we're going to announce two more fights for UFC 300]... Co-main event and another one... I'd announce it now if we had it."

Eddie Hearn shares enormous praise for Dana White and the UFC after recent visit

Dana White has grown the UFC into such a popular company that the acronyms "MMA" and "UFC" have become synonymous terms to casual fans of the sport.

The question, "Do you train UFC?" has been posed by peripheral viewers of mixed martial arts, which proves that the Ultimate Fighting Championship is the sport's most popular promotion.

Eddie Hearn, one of boxing's leading promoters and chairman of Matchroom Boxing, recently visited White and the UFC Performance Institute.

The Brit was then interviewed by TheMacLife following his meeting with White, where Hearn shared massive praise for the promotion and its CEO:

"I look at Dana and I look at the UFC, and I think, 'That is just the most incredible business.' I go to the performance center, I go into his office, he takes me into his own gym that he's got, his own recovery center. I'm like, 'This is where I want to be.'"

