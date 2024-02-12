“Doesn’t like when you make fun of Megan” - Sean Strickland discloses what he heard about MGK post altercation, ponders using Blade-inspired defenses

Sean Strickland has continued to troll Machine Gun Kelly after their in-person altercation.

Earlier this week, Dana White and company held their sixth Power Slap event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The controversial sport once again attracted high-level star power, as the venue featured Tom Brady, Travis Scott, Charles Barkley, and more.

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland was also in attendance and found another way to cause controversy. Strickland encountered well-known rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who has been in a long-term relationship with Megan Fox, and called him “a weirdo.”

Strickland followed up on Twitter by calling out ‘MGK,’ including this message about his relationship with Fox:

“Man I just found out about Megan... Daa f*ck has happened since transformers?! I'm done... goodnight.. f*ck... f*ck.... I'm done…”

Strickland recently continued trolling ‘MGK’ by saying this on Twitter:

“Someone said "Be careful MGK doesn't like when you make fun of Megan" What does that even mean? Do I need to glue wood chips in hollow points? Do I need to carry a crossbow? Buy a wooden stake? Is this how I become the new blade?!?!”

What’s next for Sean Strickland in the Octagon?

In Sep. 2023, Sean Strickland shocked the world by dethroning Israel Adesanya of his UFC middleweight title. Unfortunately for Strickland, his title reign was short-lived, as he suffered a split-decision loss against Dricus du Plessis four months later.

Strickland vs. Du Plessis was determined by a razor-thin margin, with many fans believing the middleweight throne shouldn’t have changed hands. Therefore, the UFC could be considering an instant rematch depending on the availability of the top 185-pound contenders.

If the UFC goes in a different direction, Strickland could find himself against various other opponents, including Paulo Costa or Robert Whittaker, who are scheduled to fight on Feb. 17 in the UFC 298 co-main event.