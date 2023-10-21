"Doesn't look like five inches" - Francis Ngannou questions Tyson Fury's height as they sit face-to-face ahead of super-fight

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is scheduled to face WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury in the ring on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

When the duo sat down for an interview with former boxer Carl Frampton in the lead-up to the fight, Frampton was quick to point out that the actual size difference between the two men was far less than what he expected.

'The Predator' seconded the observation, saying the Brit doesn't look all that massive compared to him. According to the MMA star, Fury doesn't look 6'9" as is regularly advertised:

"They say [he] is 6'9", but this doesn't look like [a] five-inch difference, right... They say I'm about 6'4"... I would say you are 6'5"."

The WBC heavyweight champion didn't take the comments too kindly, suggesting that Ngannou might be closer to 6'2" than 6'4".

Regardless of their physical stats, Tyson Fury is heavily favored to win by fans and pundits alike. According to Forbes Betting, he is a -1250 favorite for the fight, with Ngannou a +700 underdog.

'The Gypsy King' (33-0-1) is one of the top pound-for-pound boxers on the planet. He boasts high-profile wins against former world champions, including Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder.

Meanwhile, 'The Predator' is yet to box professionally. However, he is one of the best MMA fighters on the planet and is often credited as the hardest-hitting heavyweight in MMA. So, if anyone has a puncher's chance against Fury, it's the former UFC star.

When Francis Ngannou mocked Tyson Fury's plans to fight in December

Tyson Fury clearly doesn't see Francis Ngannou as a credible threat. Fury is already looking ahead despite being slated to fight 'The Predator' in October.

Last month, news emerged that 'The Gypsy King' is set to face unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed clash this December or in January next year.

However, Ngannou doubts the feasibility of such a fight happening. In a post on X, he claimed that Fury will be in bad shape after their fight and in no state to face the Ukrainian in such a short turnaround:

"I don't know what's the minimum medical suspension in boxing but I really don't understand how Tyson can fight in December after what's going to happen on 10/28. 🤔"

