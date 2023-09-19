"Doesn't make sense" - Ciryl Gane rejects Tom Aspinall challenge, claims fighting down the rankings is not the way to get a UFC title shot

Ciryl Gane has been called out by Tom Aspinall as the latter looks to work his way up the heavyweight rankings and earn a title opportunity. 'Bon Gamin' recently revealed that the bout does not make sense for him at the moment, however, he is open to facing the No.4-ranked heavyweight down the line.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the No.1-ranked UFC heavyweight stated:

"I know a lot of people are talking about Aspinall, but this just doesn't make sense for me. Everytime with my management, they've done a really great job all of my career, that's why it was moving so fast and now I just want to go to the belt. I am No.1 contender, he is No.4. It just doesn't make sense to just want to go down. I did it already. It was a big risk against this wrestler."

Gane continued:

"Now, I don't want to take another risk. I want to take a risk for something big. I'm still here for a long time so we're going to have time with Tom Aspinall. For sure, it's going to come so no worries for the other people. We're going to do this fight, but now, my fight is not this one. I just want the belt and I want to go to the belt."

Check out Ciryl Gane's comments on facing Tom Aspinall below:

Tom Aspinall had previously voiced his desire to face the winner of Ciryl Gane's UFC Paris bout with Sergey Spivak. While 'Bon Gamin' was able to win the fight via second-round TKO, he appears intent on challenging for the heavyweight title for the third time.

Ciryl Gane previously downplayed his interest in facing Tom Aspinall

Following his victory over Sergey Spivak, Ciryl Gane was asked about facing Tom Aspinall, who had called him out and was in attendance at the fight. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, 'Bon Gamin' stated:

"I know he called out my name, but that’s perfectly normal in this position. He wants to go up [the rankings], but me too. You know what I mean? So I did a mistake, it was my first real mistake unfortunately and the people were a little bit hard with me, it was a little bit painful, but tonight I proved, with all of the pressure I can have, I did very great and I proved it ... and I want to go back to the belt, for sure." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Check out the post-fight press conference below:

While Gane is uninterested in fighting down the rankings, he may not have a choice. Jon Jones is set to defend the heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295, with the possibility that both fighters retire after the bout. Although 'Bon Gamin' could fight for a vacant title, it is also possible that the No.1-ranked heavyweight may need one more win to earn a third title opportunity.