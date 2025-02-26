"Doesn't matter where I go" - Muhammad Mokaev launches relentless pursuit to dominate Brave CF flyweight rankings

Former UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev doesn't appear to mind the stature of the promotion he is competing in. After his unceremonious exit from the premier MMA promotion, 'The Punisher' seems to be on a relentless pursuit in Bahraini-based Brave CF.

In a recent post on X, the 24-year-old highlighted his No. 1 ranking in his new promotion, which he acquired after his submission victory over Joevincent So in a short-notice fight at Brave CF 91.

Mokaev wrote:

"Doesn’t matter where I go. I will always chase to be number 1. I put all the graft everyday to be a champion and not just a ranked guy! Maybe I rush sometimes but without the risk there’s no reward. So far journey is good, alhamdulillah 24 y.o smashing these guys in their prime."

Incidentally, Mokaev started his professional MMA career with the Brave CF. The Dagestan-born Brit signed with Dana White's promotion after a submission victory over Blaine O'Driscoll at Brave CF 54.

The 24-year-old compiled a 7-0 record in the promotion and looked to be next in line for a title shot, but White released him from the UFC, citing multiple external reasons.

Muhammad Mokaev reveals conversation with UFC brass after exit

In his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Muhammad Mokaev shared intriguing details of his conversation with UFC CBO Hunter Campbell and matchmaker Mick Maynard after his exit.

Apparently, Campbell doesn't hold any ill will toward the flyweight fighter and assured that a return is possible. Mokaev speculates the promotion might be looking to see improvements in his striking.

Mokaev said:

"I spoke to Hunter. ... He didn't say, 'You [can] never come back to the UFC. And, he said maybe, like, one or two fights away, and we'll get back to negotiations.' Maybe they want to see me get my confidence in my striking."

When Ariel Helwani quipped whether he reached out to Dana White, who according to the MMA journalist will be empathetic to requests, Mokaev replied he spoke to matchmaker Mick Maynard.

He said:

"I spoke also to Mick. I came to him at the hotel in Abu Dhabi. I spoke to him, he was good. I explained situation. I'm in Brave right now, so wherever you're ready to send me back, I'm free. Like, I'm a free agent. Brave doesn't hold me up. Brave supports me, and I was with them before the UFC as well. They treat me really, really good."

As for Dana White, Muhammad Mokaev didn't want to annoy the UFC head honcho even though he got an opportunity at the Power Slap event in Saudi Arabia.

Check out Muhammad Mokaev's comments below (14:10):

