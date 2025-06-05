“Doesn’t matter who’s in front of me” - Roberto Soldic ready to annihilate anyone in his path to a world title shot

ONE Championship welterweight MMA superstar 'Robocop' Roberto Soldic of Croatia is riding the momentum of a spectacular return to the world's largest martial arts organization last February.
The Croatian sensation needed less than two minutes to take care of business against dangerous Turkish adversary Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE 171: Qatar, winning via knockout.
And 'Robocop' believes he has just punched his ticket to a shot at the gold.
Speaking on UFD Gym's YouTube channel, Soldic talked about a potential crack at the ONE welterweight MMA world title.
The 30-year-old veteran said:
"Now I think I’m next for the gold. I will wait for my [world] title shot. ONE, they told me before I signed that if I could get good wins, I will be next for the title. My manager will decide with ONE Championship. I will be ready anytime. Doesn’t matter who’s in front of me, I always come for that win, for that finish."
The reigning and undisputed champion is none other than Singaporean-American superstar and two-division titleholder 'The Warrior' Christian Lee.
Needless to say, a showdown between Soldic and Lee would be absolute bonkers, and one that fans will definitely not want to miss.
Roberto Soldic says secret to success is constantly outdoing himself: "I will always try to be forward, one step better"
'Robocop' Roberto Soldic is still buzzing months after his one-hitter-quitter against Dagi Arslanaliev in February.
Soldic faceplanted the Turkish star with a nuclear shot to the chin that instantly separated Dagi from his senses.
But even though fans and pundits alike are calling it the most sensational finish of the year so far, Soldic says there will always be something better.
He said:
"They say this was the most brutal knockout of this year. What can I say? I will always try to be forward, one step better."
