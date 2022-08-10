"Dom is like the Ben Shapiro of MMA. He's not the guy you want to debate" - Fans react as Dominick Cruz challenges boxing commission president Mike Mazzulli to live debate about MMA judging

Fans have reacted after UFC veteran Dominick Cruz issued a challenge to boxing commission president Mike Mazzulli to discuss and debate the pros and cons of MMA judging.

Dominick Cruz appeared on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour and asked for a debate with the boxing commissioner. This perhaps stems from Mazzulli previously refuting Cruz's claims that the judges have no experience in fighting. 'The Dominator' also stated that there's no reason for Mike Mazzulli not to appear if he believes nothing is wrong with the current state of judging:

"I don't know why he [Mike Mazzulli] wouldn't. He can jump on this show any time he wants and put his face out there and say what he wants. On top of that, what's there to defend, if nothing's going on? Have him here while I'm on here, I'll be happy to talk to him. In a heartbeat, I'd debate him."

Fans have taken to the comments section of the video, with one fan comparing 'The Dominator's' debating skills to that of Ben Shapiro:

"Dom is like the Ben Shapiro of MMA lol he's not the guy you want to debate"

A fan's YouTube comment

Another fan joked that if the debate was scored, it would be a landslide victory for the former bantamweight champion:

"Dominick 50-43 via verbal domination and humiliation"

A fan on Cruz's debating skills

One fan believes it won't ever happen because the officials in boxing are too cowardly:

"I'd love that. Hopefully it happens but I strongly doubt it. Those officials are cowards."

One fan criticized boxing officials

Check out some of the other fan comments below:

The rest of the fan reaction

Dominick Cruz is treating upcoming bout with Marlon 'Chito' Vera as a title fight

Dominick Cruz and 'Chito' Vera will headline UFC Fight Night next weekend.

The bout is scheduled for five rounds with both men risking their rankings as they each chase a run at the bantamweight title. Cruz, ranked No.8 in the division, is on a two-fight win streak, while the No.5-ranked Vera is on a three-fight winning run.

Ahead of their bout, 'The Dominator' has admitted to treating this fight like a title bout because of the championship rounds. Speaking on an episode of the DC & RC Show, the former bantamweight champion said:

"When you're fighting five rounds, it's a title fight. Three rounds is not a title fight, so it's simple. When you move to a five-round fight and you're facing a top-five contender, that's the highest level of sport. Any of the top five could be champion at any given moment, so you’ve always got to be ready to adjust and that's what I'm facing and that's what I'm at right now and I love it."

