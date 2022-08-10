"I was so depressed at one time that I didn't even want to live" - Dominick Cruz reveals how he pulled himself out of the "depths of hell" after multiple severe injuries

In an open and honest interview regarding the struggles he's endured in MMA, Dominick Cruz gave insight into how he managed to pull himself out of dark places throughout his injury-riddled career.

'The Dominator' has found it hard to have a sustained run of appearances inside the cage during his time with the UFC, and injuries have forced him out of competition on multiple occasions. The bantamweight has fought three times in the past six years but hopes to put his problems behind him in pursuit of a title shot.

While opening up on a recent episode of UFC Journey, Dominick Cruz revealed what helped him recover from the "depths of hell" due to his string of injuries:

"My career has just been a crazy journey of ups and downs really. I feel just really wise from all the tough sh** I went through... Injuries while training is one of the toughest things you can ever deal with. I was so depressed at one point, I just didn't really want to live. I think the biggest thing I learned through the injuries is when in doubt, focus out. When you're really doubting everything in your own life, focus on who you can make a difference for, it'll pull you out of the depths of hell. There has to be something bigger that's driving you than just you."

Throughout his 11-year UFC career, Cruz has suffered torn ACLs in both knees, a torn groin, a broken arm, an injured shoulder, and was troubled by plantar fascia tendonitis during his training camp for his fight against Cody Gardbrandt. Countless surgeries and years off from the sport have been a major part of his time in MMA.

Check out what the 135lber had to say about his struggles with injury in the video below:

When will Dominick Cruz fight next?

Putting his past injuries behind him, Dominick Cruz hopes to fight his way to another shot at UFC gold, but he must first get past the dangerous striking of Marlon 'Chito' Vera.

The 36-year-old is currently carrying a two-fight win streak, having earned a split-decision victory over Casey Kenney and overcome adversity to get his hands raised against the experienced Pedro Munhoz.

Dominick Cruz will stand across the octagon from 'Chito' Vera as the pair of bantamweights hope to spearhead their way to title contention in a war on August 13.

Edited by Aziel Karthak