Dominick Reyes is officially getting another crack at the Light Heavyweight gold. Dominick Reyes recently revealed on Instagram that he signed a contract for his next fight and thanked his manager.

UFC has now confirmed that Dominick Reyes will be fighting Jan Blachowicz for the vacant Light Heavyweight Championship at UFC 253 after Jon Jones vacated the title:

Dominick Reyes is a man who many feel should already be Light Heavyweight Champion. In the eyes of many fans, journalists, and people within the UFC, he did enough to beat Jon Jones this past February at UFC 247. However, the judges favored Jon Jones on the scorecard, while Jan Blachowicz secured his title shot by knocking out Corey Anderson in an emphatic first-round stoppage.

The future of Dominick Reyes and the Light Heavyweight division

It's going to be a great stylistic match-up between Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz - one that has a low chance of going to the judges' scorecards. Both men have been on a tear over the last year or so and are fully deserving to fight for the Light Heavyweight Championship.

Depending on how it goes, this could be the end of Jon Jones' storied run in the Light Heavyweight division - where he cemented himself as the greatest 205-lb star of all time and one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

Jon Jones is finally making his jump to the Heavyweight division and while Dana White claims that he won't jump the line ahead of No.1 ranked Francis Ngannou, it won't be surprising to see Jon Jones inserted into the title picture quickly.

Jon Jones' move up to Heavyweight could finally result in Dominick Reyes getting the Light Heavyweight gold. Will he be able to overcome Jan Blachowicz?