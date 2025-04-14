Dominick Reyes gets brutally honest about past UFC struggles, says he's finally fighting with purpose again

Dominick Reyes got honest about his past struggles in the UFC and noted that he believes he is back on the right track and fighting with a purpose again. He had to overcome setbacks in recent years, but has regrouped and is in a great position in the light heavyweight division.

'The Devastator' earned an impressive first-round knockout win over Nikita Krylov at UFC 314. It was a significant win as he extended his winning streak to three consecutive wins, with all of them coming via KO/TKO.

Reyes' career appeared to be in jeopardy when he was on a four-fight losing skid, including his title fight loss to Jon Jones and three consecutive losses via KO/TKO, as well as a health scare.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the 35-year-old opened up about his career resurgence and overcoming adversity. The former UFC title challenger credited his recent health scare for changing his mentality. He mentioned that he didn't dwell on his defeats and believes his positive outlook has given him a new purpose.

"There was so much negative. I was on a losing streak, everything was going bad and [the blood clots] happened... This fighting thing is an opportunity for me to spread the light around the world."

He added:

Instead of being negative or mad or bitter about things that have happened in my life, it was just like, 'Hey, man, this is your chance now, this is your purpose. Go out there and spread your light to the world'."

Dominick Reyes doesn't worry about the outcome of his fights anymore

Dominick Reyes also discussed how he approaches his fights now by disclosing that he doesn't worry about the outcome anymore. In the aforementioned clip, Reyes mentioned that shifting his mentality and approach has taken away the stress of competing and improved his performance.

"I'm not worried about the outcome anymore, man. You know how freeing that is? It's incredible. Like, I go out there and I just fight because I love it. I fight because I want to show my abilities... My skills... I was heavily in the flow state on Saturday night."

