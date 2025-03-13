Dominick Reyes opens up about not getting "respect" from new fighters, unlike vets Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje: "It's really weird"

UFC light heavyweight Dominick Reyes recently discussed not feeling respected by new fighters on the roster. However, he praised Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje for acknowledging him and showing respect.

In an episode of the Gypsy Tales podcast, 'The Devastator' opened up about how he feels disrespected by certain promotional newcomers, but went on to commend 'The Highlight' and the reigning UFC lightweight champion for giving him his due regard and genuinely enquiring about his well-being.

Reyes said:

"I don't get the respect from the new guys. They're just like, 'Hey man, how's it going.' When I talk to, like, Islam, 'Hey brother, how are you? how are things?' Really asking about me, and how I'm doing in my life, you know, like a friend. Like a normal person."

He added:

"When I see Gaethje, 'What's up bro? How's everything going?' Vets. When I see newer guys, they're just like, 'Oh hey,' or just like, ignore me completely, or act like they're too cool to even talk to me. It's really weird."

Check out Dominick Reyes' comments below:

Reyes lost his perfect record in his maiden title bid in 2020, coming up short in a razor-close fight against then-champion Jon Jones. He then suffered three consecutive knockout losses on the trot, but has bounced back with back-to-back wins over Dustin Jacoby and Anthony Smith, both via finishes.

He'll take on Nikita Krylov at UFC 314 next month, looking to extend his win streak to three.

Dominick Reyes revisits mindset going into infamous title fight against Jon Jones at UFC 247

Dominick Reyes pushed Jon Jones to the absolute limit at UFC 247. In what turned out to be his final bout in the 205-pound division, Jones was a step behind the challenger in the early rounds before rallying late. 'Bones' came away with a decision victory, but many disagreed with the judges' scorecards, claiming Reyes won the first three rounds.

On the Gypsy Tales podcast, Reyes opened up about his preparation for the fight, revealing that he delved deep into his counterpart's lifestyle, training, past comments, and more. 'The Devastator' said:

"I was kinda crazy. I looked at everything, and who he was and how he lived his life. And, I followed him all the way until the fight. Everything he said, everything he did, everything, anything, anybody said about him. Anything that, any of his family said, I listened."

Check out Dominick Reyes' comments below:

