Dominick Reyes reacts to UFC 314 bonus snub after first-round KO

UFC light heavyweight fighter Dominick Reyes recently expressed frustration about not getting the Performance Of The Night bonus despite his impressive performance on Saturday.

At UFC 314, 'The Devastator' showcased one of the night's most impressive performances by knocking out Nikita Krylov in the first round. This was a noteworthy victory, as Reyes extended his winning streak to three consecutive wins, with all of them ending in finishes.

Despite delivering a brutal knockout, the 35-year-old was snubbed of the Performance Of The Night bonus. Instead, these increments were given to Paddy Pimblett and Jean Silva, who also flaunted incredible victories. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Reyes weighed in on the $50,000 snub:

"It's definitely upsetting. Number 11 vs number 8, I knocked him out in the first round, you know. To jump off the main card of the best card of the year, it definitely hurt. But it is what it is, I got two paychecks at the end of the day. I'm gonna keep pushing. Bottom line, I'm winning and we're moving forward."

The Mexican-American currently ranks at No.11 in the light heavyweight rankings. Reyes fell victim to a four-fight skid from 2020 to 2022. However, he bounced back with an impressive win over Dustin Jacoby at UFC Fight Night and is on a consecutive win streak.

When Dominick Reyes claimed he felt disrespected by new UFC fighters

Dominick Reyes opened up about how promotional newcomers are not offering him respect. However, he went on to praise veterans like Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev for being authentic and checking up on his well-being.

In an episode of Gypsy Tales Podcast, 'The Devastator' said:

"I don't get the respect from the new guys. They're just like, 'Hey man, how's it going.' When I talk to, like, Islam, 'Hey brother, how are you? how are things?' Really asking about me, and how I'm doing in my life, you know, like a friend. Like a normal person."

He continued:

"When I see Gaethje, 'What's up bro? How's everything going?' Vets. When I see newer guys, they're just like, 'Oh hey,' or just like, ignore me completely, or act like they're too cool to even talk to me. It's really weird."

Check out Dominick Reyes' comments below:

