It’s been tough watching the UFC these last few months - Dominick Reyes says he's ready to fight his way back to the top

Dominick Reyes has experienced the extreme highs and lows of MMA. Emerging through the dust is an experienced fighter who could arguably be hungrier than ever for a win. After an upsetting three-loss streak, 'The Devastator' has his eyes set on returning to the top of the light heavyweight division again.

Reyes started his UFC career on a six-fight win streak with victories over Jared Cannonier, Ovince St. Preux, Volkan Oezdemir, and Chris Weidman. 'The Devastator' ended up in a title fight against Jon Jones, where he ultimately lost a controversial unanimous decision.

Watch Dominick Reyes discuss the loss to Jon Jones after the fight below:

Watch Dominick Reyes discuss the loss to Jon Jones after the fight below:

The light heavyweight division offered no mercy as Reyes suffered back-to-back knockout losses to Jan Blachowicz and Jiri Prochazka. At 32 years of age, the California-native has no plans of giving up his dream of being a UFC champion. The former light heavyweight title contender opened up about his recent struggles and future by taking to Twitter:

"Not gonna lie, It's been very motivating and a lil tough watching the UFC these last few months. I've only fought the best, I'm a down ass mfer, and I have seen the errors of my ways. I have been through my crucible time to fight my way back to the top."

"Not gonna lie, It's been very motivating and a lil tough watching the UFC these last few months. I've only fought the best, I'm a down ass mfer, and I have seen the errors of my ways. I have been through my crucible time to fight my way back to the top."

Reyes has shown massive potential, and his future level of competition cannot get higher than his last stretch. The light heavyweight division is mostly already scheduled for fights, but a future opportunity is bound to present itself.

What's next for Dominick Reyes?

Losing three fights in a row at the top of the division puts any fighter in a weird spot. Reyes is still ranked No.7, but a losing streak like this will most-certainly cause confidence issues. The light heavyweight division has been wide open since Jones left, and facing anyone in the top 10 will be no easy feat.

Watch Dominick Reyes beat Chris Weidman in 2019 below:

Watch Dominick Reyes beat Chris Weidman in 2019 below:

Dominick Reyes slept Chris Weidman in less than two minutes

Two years ago today,Dominick Reyes slept Chris Weidman in less than two minuteshttps://t.co/wPRqQHTsqo

Seven fighters in the light heavyweight top-10 are booked for a fight, making it hard to guess who Reyes will fight next. 'The Devastator' needs someone who can get him back into the top five, but most fighters probably don't see value in a win over someone with three straight losses compared to someone on a winning streak.

Reyes could find himself fighting someone out of the top 10, but an impressive win could get him back into the title-contention mix. The former light heavyweight title contender says he has learned from his mistakes and is ready to fight his way back to the top. Luckily, MMA is a sport where career paths can change quickly.

