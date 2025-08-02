Dominick Reyes recalls countering Jon Jones' eye-poke tactics during fight, outlines strategy to beat 'Bones' 

One of the biggest question marks in Jon Jones' career, other than his disqualification loss to Matt Hamill, is his controversial victory over Dominick Reyes. Now, during an appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, 'The Devastator' has revealed methods he used to shut down many of Jones' tactics during the fight.At UFC 247 in 2020, 'Bones' took on Reyes in what would be his final fight at light heavyweight. Surprisingly, the then-unbeaten fighter delivered a brilliant performance against the MMA legend.While Jones ultimately won a unanimous decision, many in the MMA world still believe to this day that the he lost the fight.Speaking to Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo on their podcast, Reyes opened up about how he countered the former UFC two-division champion's alleged eye poke attempts and disrupted his game plan during the fight:&quot;Jon actively goes like this [with his fingers extended]. I would be facing him and he'd literally put his fingers in my face like this, [like] I dare you to run in. So then I punched down on his fingers, and that was from OSP [Ovince St. Preux]. When he is trying to stick his fingers in your face, just f**king punch down on them.&quot;Furthermore, Reyes elaborated on how he effectively countered Jones' game plan:&quot;[The trick is to] just not let Jon do anything he wants to do. That's how we did it. If he wants to stand there, attack him. If he wants to attack you, move. Grapple, break the grapple. If he wants to strike, kick him, because he loves to dictate the pace. He is a genius fighter. So good at making you fight his fight and then trapping you.&quot;Check out Dominick Reyes' comments on Jon Jones below:Dominick Reyes explains why the MMA world was &quot;mad&quot; about Jon Jones' retirementThe MMA community was upset when Jon Jones abruptly retired from the sport after months of uncertainty regarding a heavyweight title unification against Tom Aspinall. Now Jones' former rival Dominick Reyes has given his opinion on what angered the fandom most about the New Yorker's retirement.As Reyes sees it, it was not the retirement itself but Jones' seemingly indecisiveness that made him fall out of favor with the MMA fans and pros. Speaking on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, he said:&quot;He does this thing where he strings everyone along and lies and tells this and says that. Then he's like smug about it, and then he's arrogant. He is not being genuine man. We just want a genuine answer out of you, bro. Not some bull c**p... Are you going to fight or not? I think that's what everybody is mad about.&quot;Check out Dominick Reyes' comments on Jon Jones below: