"Don't, b*tch, sh** could pop off" - Sean O'Malley hilariously enacts Andrew Tate's views on holding hands

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley is currently preparing for the biggest fight of his life. He’s scheduled to face Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title at UFC 292 in August.

‘Sugar’ is also well-known for being one of the UFC’s most outspoken fighters, but recently, he joined his wife Danya on YouTube to discuss another outspoken personality – controversial influencer Andrew Tate.

Sean O'Malley and his wife discussed a number of subjects spoken on by the former kickboxer, including his controversial views on masculinity and feminism.

Tate has often been accused of promoting misogyny, and is now facing charges of rape and human trafficking in his adopted country of Romania.

Interestingly, O'Malley and Danya seemed to agree with many of Tate’s views, with Danya claiming that he gives a “male perspective that hasn’t been shown before.”

However, one part of the video that appeared to show them poking fun at Tate saw them discuss the influencer’s view on holding hands. In a previous video, Tate stated the following on the subject:

“You’re holding hands with a b*tch down the street...yeah if it’s very lonely, because if anything were to go off or to happen, her instinct is to just grasp you...”

In response, O'Malley said the following, before showing a funny example of this on video:

“Andrew Tate’s taught me a lot, number one thing, don’t hold your girl’s hand in public, in case you need to fight, so...”

Watch Sean O'Malley explain what he’s learned from Andrew Tate below.

Sean O'Malley and Andrew Tate: What did ‘Sugar’ say about the former kickboxer when he was arrested?

The recent video posted to YouTube isn’t the first time that Sean O'Malley has spoken about controversial influencer Andrew Tate.

When the ex-kickboxer was arrested at the end of 2022, O'Malley discussed the subject on an episode of the TimboSugarShow.

‘Sugar’ had the following to say, with his co-host Tim Welch suggesting that the controversial influencer should be considered “innocent until proven guilty."

"Top G and his brother Tristan went to prison, I don't know if it was prison, man, did they get out yet or are they on a 30-day hold? I don't know man...they're clearly intelligent. If they were making bread and they were doing it illegally, I don't think they'd be on the internet as much, talking as much as they do."

Prior to this, O'Malley and Welch met with Tate in the United Arab Emirates in 2022 prior to the bantamweight contender’s clash with Petr Yan at UFC 280. The duo were later seen posing with him on Welch’s Instagram.

