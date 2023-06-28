UFC star Sean O'Malley's wife appears supportive of Andrew Tate's message on the Men vs. Feminism debate

UFC star Sean O'Malley's wife Danya recently expressed her support for Andrew Tate's stance on the ongoing debate surrounding Men vs. Feminism.

The online community has long been divided into two factions when it comes to feminism: those who wholeheartedly support its ideals and others who harbor various concerns and reservations. Andrew Tate has emerged as a prominent figure within the latter group. Known for his controversial videos on social media, 'Cobra' has garnered immense attention and amassed a large following.

Tate has gained notoriety for his misogynistic content, which has generated significant controversy. His videos, which often espouse derogatory views toward women, have sparked outrage and garnered widespread criticism.

Here are some of Tate's opinions about feminists:

'Sugar' Sean O'Malley and his wife recently shared a video on their YouTube. In their video, Danya highlighted her endorsement of Tate's perspective on feminism, suggesting that he has become a prominent advocate for men's rights and concerns.

"I feel like he's given a male perspective that is hasn't been shown before by other men. Like, men are actually speaking up and saying what they want instead of doing what their girl wants or what they think their friends want," Danya said.

Check out Sean O'Malley and his wife's comments below (from 7:08):

Sean O'Malley perceives Musk vs. Zuckerberg as an absurdity

The global buzz surrounding a potential celebrity MMA fight between billionaire tech moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has caught the attention of Sean O'Malley.

While the talks of this fight have piqued curiosity worldwide, 'Sugar' remains unconvinced of the fighting prowess of either Musk or Zuckerberg. Despite UFC president Dana White expressing confidence in their skills, the second-ranked bantamweight expressed his skepticism, suggesting that they wouldn't be capable of inflicting significant harm on each other.

During a recent episode of the Timbosugarshow podcast, O’Malley remarked:

"What I think’s scary is that neither of them look like they could hurt each other. Bro, that is going to be the biggest laughing stock of the world if they ever fought… Unless they get on some sh*t!”

Check out O’Malley's comments below (from 24:00):

