'Don’t eat too many holiday cookies' - Belal Muhammad takes a Christmas jab at Khamzat Chimaev, 'Borz' responds 

Belal Muhammad recently took a light-hearted dig at Khamzat Chimaev on Twitter. The duo have been trading barbs on social media with Muhammad seemingly campaigning for a fight against 'Borz'.

Muhammad responded to a series of tweets from Chimaev with a joke related to the UFC 267 weigh-ins, wherein Chimaev seemingly tried to cheat the scales by holding a towel. He tweeted:

"Don’t eat to many holiday cookies during this break @KChimaev"

In response, Chimaev tweeted:

"I am eat everything I gonna eat you to"

'Borz' is looking for a new opponent following his first-round win against Li Jingliang at UFC 267. He has called out some of the biggest names in the sport, including Nate Diaz and Colby Covington.

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad picked up a big win over Stephen Thompson at UFC Vegas 45. He isn't far from getting a crack at the welterweight title.

Sean Strickland expects Khamzat Chimaev to "walk through" Neil Magny and Belal Muhammad

Sean Strickland tipped Khamzat Chimaev to win potential matchups against Neil Magny and Belal Muhammad.

During an interview with Helen Yee, Strickland stated that 'Borz' would have an easy time with both welterweights. He said:

"I’ve trained with Khamzat. The guy is a parasite… I think he destroys Belal [Muhammad], I think he walks through Neil [Magny]… He just has a different mindset. Me and him share a mindset… even in the gym… it’s like we’re fighting for a title."

Strickland also feels that a title shot is not too far away for 'Borz'. He added:

"I think he just needs to fight a couple of top 10 guys and if he wins, go for the belt. I think we’d like some new blood in the welterweight division and it’d be nice if he can beat some top guys."

Check out Sean Strickland's interview with Helen Yee below:

A win over Neil Magny or Belal Muhammad would greatly elevate Khamzat Chimaev's standing in the welterweight division. Considering the hype around him, he could even earn a title shot with just one more win.

