"Don't give up your day job, bro" - Ex-UFC champion reacts to Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Road House' remake trailer

The trailer for Conor McGregor's silver screen debut, 'Road House', dropped earlier this week, and it clearly hasn't given an ex-UFC middleweight champion confidence in the Irishman's acting chops.

Reacting to the trailer on a recent segment of the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping exacted his revenge on McGregor for an old social media jibe, saying:

"All I'm going to say is this - It's his first gig, and god bless him. I was out in 2022 filming 'Red Sonja', my biggest part yet. I'm quite proud of it... McGregor, because he was on set as well, just started randomly f*****g insulting me on Twitter... If I was so petty which I'm not. I could see that trailer today and be like don't give up your day job, bro."

For context, in 2022, when McGregor was shooting 'Road House,' he dissed 'The Count' in a since-deleted social media post, criticizing his acting career:

"All these little twerps wanna be actors now. Little twerps, There's Only One Mac Daddy. Bad to the bone but with a good heart. Action with Jake Gyl or romcom with Sarah Jessica. Bisping, [re]member that show you were in. Ye me neither."

'Road House' stars Jake Gyllenhaal in the role of Elwood Dalton, a former UFC fighter who ends up as a bouncer in a bar in the Florida Keys. The film is a remake of the 1989 action thriller of the same name starring Patrick Swayze.

However, his big screen debut hasn't deterred the Irishman's passion for fighting. He is set to make his UFC comeback against Michael Chandler on June 29 during the International Fight Week.

Conor McGregor makes big promises for 'Road House'

Conor McGregor seems convinced he will dominate the acting sphere just like he did in mixed martial arts.

Unveiling the trailer for 'Road House' on his social media earlier this Thursday, the Irish superstar talked a big-game about his on-screen abilities, writing:

"Fighting, acting, there's nothing this Mac can't do! Here's the trailer featuring my brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, and me going toe-to-toe in the wildest action movie ever – Road House! My acting debut is gonna leave a mark! Long live Knox! Road House is open for business [on] March 21."

The film will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on March 21. Per a deleted tweet from 'The Notorious,' he is expected to have bagged around $6 to $10 million for his Hollywood debut.